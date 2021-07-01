Sunderland AFC transfer news and rumours RECAP: Defender deal latest and contract talk updates
Sunderland kick-off their pre-season campaign at Spennymoor Town tomorrow – with the club still searching for new additions.
The Black Cats have this week tied-down influential winger Aiden McGeady to a new one-year contract, while also allowing George Dobson to join League One rivals Charlton Athletic.
And the focus in the coming days and weeks will be on incomings, with Sunderland’s recruitment team keen to strengthen the squad after allowing seven senior players to depart following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.
Lee Johnson revealed last week that he has held a series of Zoom meetings with potential signings and the Wearsiders will soon help to get a deal over the line – although the club did secure six new recruits for their under-23 side on Thursday.
We’ll have all the latest transfer talk throughout the day, as well as build-up to tomorrow’s game at Spennymoor Town, right here throughout the day.
Sunderland AFC transfer news and rumours RECAP: July 2
Last updated: Friday, 02 July, 2021, 14:57
- Sunderland kick-off their pre-season campaign at Spennymoor Town on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off)
- The Black Cats are still eyeing a first signing of the summer
- George Dobson was yesterday allowed to join Charlton Athletic
With Sunderland’s first pre-season friendly now just a day away, could today be the day when a transfer breakthrough is made?
The Black Cats have moved to extend Aiden McGeady’s contract but are still awaiting answers from Denver Hume, Luke O’Nien and Charlie Wyke - while a number of new signings are also expected.
And we’ll have the latest on all fronts throughout the day...
George Dobson says he has a point to prove after Sunderland exit
Speaking to Charlton’s official website, the midfielder said:
I think as a footballer you’ve always got a point to prove, but for me definitely.
There’s a lot of people that I want to prove wrong and I think this is the best opportunity and place for me to do that.
It’s making me even more hungry to prove people wrong and show the level I’m at and where I think I can get to.
This former Sunderland man is on the move...
Sheffield Wednesday to pip Sunderland to midfielder - reports
Sunderland are set to miss out on a deal for midfielder Dennis Adeniran – according to reports.
The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Fulham before joining Premier League side Everton, and he was highly regarded at Goodison Park.
But having failed to make an impact on the first-team, Adeniran became a free agent this summer and was understood to be attracting interest from a host of Championship and League One clubs.
Indeed, the Sheffield Star report that both Sunderland and Hull City made late moves to try and seal a deal for the central midfielder.
But it looks to be Sheffield Wednesday who have won the race for Adeniran, with Darren Moore having made signing the former England under-19 international a priority.
The Owls are ‘on the brink’ of securing a deal, according to the Star report.
Terell Thomas latest amid Sunderland interest
Hull City are favourites to land Sunderland-linked defender Terell Thomas, it has been claimed.
The former AFC Wimbledon man is now a free agent and had been linked with Blackburn, Barnsley and the Black Cats.
But Hull Live now claim that Humberside looks set to be Thomas’ destination with Grant McCann keen to land the centre back.
Aiden McGeady has been full of praise for the Sunderland head coach!
Luke O’Nien ‘held talks ‘ with Peterborough United - reports
Luke O’Nien held talks with Peterborough United over a potential summer move – according to reports.
The Peterborough Telegraph report that O’Nien held some discussions but that a deal looks unlikely, particularly if Peterborough land top target Josh Knight from Leicester City.
Knight has previously spent time on loan at London Road and rumours have been rife that a permanent deal could be close.
The versatile O’Nien is current a free agent after his deal with Sunderland expired on June 30, but the Black Cats remain hopeful that a deal can be struck with the fan favourite.
O’Nien has been linked with a number of Championship clubs this summer with Hull City and Luton Town also rumoured to be keen on the 25-year-old.
But an offer from Sunderland remains on the table and recent reports have suggested that the club are growing ever more hopeful that the former Wycombe Wanderers man will commit his future.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tomorrow’s game...
Darragh MacAnthony rules out Peterborough move for O’Nien
Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed his side will not be signing Luke O’Nien this summer.
It was understood that the 25-year-old held talks with the Posh earlier this summer, but a deal was unlikely unless the Championship failed in their pursuit of top target Josh Knight.
And with Knight having signed for the London Road side on Friday afternoon, MacAnthony has confirmed it’s a ‘firm no’ when it comes to O’Nien.
Replying to a question about the Sunderland fan favourite, MacAnthony said: “Absolutely no pal….Firm No.”
Who are you hoping is involved?
Owen Dale has spoken out on his future
Owen Dale says he is happy at Crewe Alexandra and is focusing solely on the Railwaymen - despite links with Sunderland.
The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a summer move away from Gresty Road, with a number of League One sides rumoured to be interested.
As well as the Black Cats, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers have all been credited with an interest in the forward.
Dale has a year remaining on his contract with Crewe and manager David Artell has remained steadfast in his stance that the wide player will not be sold unless the club’s valuation – believed to be around £1million – is hit.
Artell has also stated his belief that any move to a fellow League One club would be a ‘sideways’ move for the player.
And Dale himself isn’t pushing for a move, and says he is happy in the North West.
Speaking to Crewe’s official website, he said: “It’s a compliment especially when people are saying there is some quite big teams interested, but I’m a Crewe player and I’ll continue to work hard and do the best I can for this team.
“I’m happy to be here and I am going to keep playing as hard as I can for this club.”
