Sunderland are set to complete the signing of Liverpool full-back Tony Gallacher – according to reports.

Alan Nixon of the Sun claims that the 22-year-old is set join the Black Cats on a loan deal, and that the move could be completed as early as Wednesday.

Sudnerland have been searching for a left-back for most of the summer having allowed Callum McFadzean to depart following the expiration of his contract.

Denver Hume, meanwhile, is continuing to mull over his contract offer – although hopes remain high that he will commit his future to the club.

Regardless of that, however, a new left-sided defender was still high on Sunderland’s wanted list.

And Gallacher looks set to now join the Black Cats in what will be only his second loan spell.