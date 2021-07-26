LiveSunderland AFC transfer news and rumours RECAP: Cats nearing deal for Liverpool full-back as Lee Johnson eyes additions
Sunderland remain active in the transfer market – with defensive reinforcements top of their wanted list ahead of the new League One season.
The Black Cats head to Tranmere Rovers in a pre-season friendly this evening, with Lee Johnson set to shuffle his side for the clash at Prenton Park.
A more senior side is then expected to play Hull City on Friday evening in what will be the club’s final warm-up game ahead of the visit of Wigan Athletic on August 7.
But despite their being two games on the horizon, plenty of focus remains on strengthening the squad with the new season now under a fortnight away.
Johnson said over the weekend that he was hopeful of some new faces in his ranks ahead of the visit of Wigan Athletic on August 7.
The Echo team will be bringing you the latest on the recruitment front as Sunderland look to bolster their ranks.
- Sunderland remain active in the transfer market with Lee Johnson eyeing further signings
- The head coach hopes that two new faces could be brought in before the start of the League One season
- The Black Cats travel to Tranmere Rovers this evening - with Bailey Wright set to feature despite being linked with an exit
Sunderland nearing deal
Sunderland are set to complete the signing of Liverpool full-back Tony Gallacher – according to reports.
Alan Nixon of the Sun claims that the 22-year-old is set join the Black Cats on a loan deal, and that the move could be completed as early as Wednesday.
Sudnerland have been searching for a left-back for most of the summer having allowed Callum McFadzean to depart following the expiration of his contract.
Denver Hume, meanwhile, is continuing to mull over his contract offer – although hopes remain high that he will commit his future to the club.
Regardless of that, however, a new left-sided defender was still high on Sunderland’s wanted list.
And Gallacher looks set to now join the Black Cats in what will be only his second loan spell.
The full-back previously spent time with MLS side Toronto FC – but has senior experience in the Scottish Championship with former club Falkirk.
DONE DEAL!
Sunderland Ladies to discover cup opponents on Friday
Sunderland Ladies will discover their Continental Tyres Cup group stage opponents this Friday.
The draw for the group stage of the competition will be held at 1:15pm and will be broadcast live on talkSPORT 2 and on the station’s YouTube channel.
The Continental Tyres Cup is the women’s games league cup and sees FA Women’s Championship and FA Women’s Super League sides drawn into a group stage before a knockout round follows.
The ball numbers for the northern section of the group stage of the draw are below:
1 - Durham
2 - Liverpool
3 - Blackburn Rovers
4 - Sheffield United
5 - Manchester United
6 - Everton
7 - Sunderland
8 - Leicester City
9 - Aston Villa
Sunderland will be drawn into either Group A (five teams) or Group B (four teams). The first five teams out the bag will go into Group A, with the remaining four teams in Group B.
Sunderland-linked striker set to join Wycombe
Sunderland were linked with a move for Stoke City striker Sam Vokes earlier this summer as they continue to seek a replacement for Charlie Wyke.
But Football Insider now claim that the frontman is set to join Wycombe Wanderers.
Shrewsbury Town were also keen on Vokes.
Who do you think should start the season as number one?
League One boss discusses ‘crazy’ transfer spending
Portsmouth boss opens up on ‘crazy’ League One spending
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says that spending in League One has reached ‘crazy’ levels this season – and admits some clubs are falling by the wayside.
The likes of Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town have splashed the cash this summer and have secured some eye-catching signings as a result.
According to Cowley, the wages on offer are now double what they were two years ago – giving those teams significant financial firepower as they look to beat rivals to deals.
That leaves other clubs with a decision to make.
Bailey Wright is set to play for Sunderland tonight
The latest transfer talk surrounding the Stadium of Light
Here's the latest rumours surrounding Sunderland AFC...
- Bailey Wright continues to interest Wigan Athletic and a deal remains possible (The Sun)
- Tony Gallacher, a Liverpool left-back, is on the radar of Sunderland as they look for defensive signings (Liverpool Echo)
- Former Sunderland loanee Jordan Jones is a major target for Wigan Athletic (Various)
Sunderland head to Tranmere tonight, but ahead of kick-off the focus remains on the transfer market and whether the Black Cats can add some much-needed depth to their squad.
We’ll be bringing you the latest on that front throughout the day...