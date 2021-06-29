LiveSunderland AFC transfer news and rumours RECAP: Aiden McGeady signs new deal plus Tom Sloanes leaves the club
Sunderland’s first pre-season friendly is just days away – and the club continue to look for new faces to bolster their squad.
The Black Cats will travel to Spennymoor Town on Saturday in their first warm-up game ahead of the new League One season, and Lee Johnson will likely have to include a number of youngsters to bolster his squad numbers.
With reports linking the Black Cats with a host of new faces, here’s the latest news from the Stadium of Light:
RECAP: Sunderland AFC transfer news (30 June)
Last updated: Wednesday, 30 June, 2021, 14:49
- Aiden McGeady has signed a new one-year contract at Sunderland.
- Sunderland face Spennymoor Town on Saturday afternoon.
- Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson both played their parts as England beat Germany in Euro 2020.
- Ex-Newcastle United man Jamie Sterry is the latest name linked with the Black Cats.
- Sunderland have announced that Tom Sloanes has resigned from his role on the club’s board of directors.
Aiden McGeady has signed a new one-year deal at Sunderland.
After putting pen to paper, McGeady said: “I’m pleased to have signed a new contract at the club and I’m looking forward to the new season.
“I’m happy at Sunderland and since returning to the team under Lee Johnson, I feel that my performances have shown that.
“We all know what the ambition is for next season and I’ve made no secret of the fact that I want to be part of the team that goes back up. My focus is to play and perform for Sunderland for as long as I can.”
Johnson added: “We are delighted to welcome Aiden back to the club. I have a strong relationship with him on a football level and I think he’s produced since we’ve come in.
“A player of his age has to produce and that’s why he’s here – to make other players better. I’ve not only been impressed by his output in terms of assists, but his buy-in to the philosophy and club identity.”
Some pictures from this morning’s training session, which included Aiden McGeady.
Tom Sloanes leaves SAFC
Sunderland have announced that Tom Sloanes has resigned from his role on the club’s board of directors with immediate effect.
Sloanes told the club’s website: “Sunderland AFC has always played a cherished part in my life and although I am leaving my position, that will never change.
“An exciting opportunity has recently arisen that will require my complete focus, and significant time away on business, and it would be irresponsible of me to continue my role at SAFC if I am unable to meet the demands that come with such a privileged position.
“It has been an honour to serve my football club and the people I have worked alongside have been exceptional. I truly believe that under Kyril’s ownership, our outstanding staff and supporters will enjoy the long-term success they deserve.”
Owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus added: “I would like to place on record our gratitude to Tom for the support he has provided throughout the past 18 months.
“Tom’s role was voluntary and during what has been an incredibly challenging period, we have valued his input, dedication and passion throughout the pandemic, a complex sale process and the resulting change of ownership.
“I know that he will continue to be a fantastic ambassador for Sunderland AFC and we wish him well in his new role.”
George Dobson reports
It’s been reported that George Dobson has agreed a deal with Charlton Athletic on a permanent deal.
According to Football Insider, the Addicks have won the race for the midfielder and a move could be announced soon.
The former Walsall midfielder spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at AFC Wimbledon after falling down the pecking order under Lee Johnson.
Dobson has a year remaining on his contract on Wearside and returned to training with the rest of Sunderland’s first-team squad this week.
Pickford staying in the moment
Jordan Pickford is already looking ahead to Saturday’s meeting with Ukraine at Euro 2020 following England’s historic win over Germany last night.
“I’ve just got to be in the moment you know. I just help the team as much as I can,” said the former Sunderland stopper after the match.
“I train all week and then try to do what I do on a match day.
The crowd thought I did well with the two saves but I also just tried to take the sting out the game by coming for crosses when 2-0 up.
“We need to keep it going for Saturday now.”
Dobson could recieve pre-season chance
George Dobson could be set for a pre-season opportunity at Sunderland – after he returned for pre-season training at the Academy of Light.
The former Walsall midfielder spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at AFC Wimbledon after falling down the pecking order under Lee Johnson.
But Dobson caught the eye with a string of fine performances and his statistics ranked highly when compared to other League One midfielders during his loan spell.
Read more HERE
Ex-Sunderland duo Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson both played their parts as England secured a historic victory over Germany.
The Three Lions ran-out 2-0 winners at Wembley to seal a first win over Germany in the knockout stages of a major tournament since the famous World Cup win of 1996.
After a cagey first half, late strikes from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane sealed victory for England – who will now play either Sweden or Ukraine in the last eight of Euro 2020.
The side were indebted to a fine save from Pickford in the second half, as he acrobatically tipped over a well-struck effort from Kai Havertz when the game was still goalless.
Jamie Sterry set for Sunderland?
Sunderland have been linked with a move for former Newcastle United full-back Jamie Sterry.
The right-back is out of contract at Hartlepool United this summer and, having caught the eye en route to promotion from the National League last season, is attracting interest.
NE Sports News claim that Sunderland, Oldham, Walsall and Bolton are all keen on Sterry - who has also been offered fresh terms by Pools.
An attractive offer is also said to have been put to Sterry by Notts County.
Two defenders linked with Stadium of Light moves
Sunderland have been linked with a double defender swoop ahead of the new season.
Firstly, Football Insider claim that the Black Cats have agreed terms with Tyrese Dyce after his exit from West Brom - with the left-back having impressed on trial last season.
And then reports from Ireland claim that Derry City captain Eoin Toal is also being monitored by Sunderland, as well as Scottish side Hearts.
Defender speaks out on Sunderland interest
Clark Robertson has revealed the truth behind transfer links with Sunderland – after signing for League One rivals Portsmouth.
The Scottish defender was linked with a move to Wearside this summer following his release from Rotherham United, but eventually put pen to paper on a deal at Fratton Park.
Sunderland weren’t the only side credited with an interest in Robertson either, with Aberdeen and Hapoel Jerusalem also thought to be keen on a move.
So what was the truth behind the situation?
With Sunderland’s squad now back in pre-season training, transfer talk is set to ramp-up in the coming days.
And we’ll keep you across all the latest developments right here...