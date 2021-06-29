Sunderland have announced that Tom Sloanes has resigned from his role on the club’s board of directors with immediate effect.

Sloanes told the club’s website: “Sunderland AFC has always played a cherished part in my life and although I am leaving my position, that will never change.

“An exciting opportunity has recently arisen that will require my complete focus, and significant time away on business, and it would be irresponsible of me to continue my role at SAFC if I am unable to meet the demands that come with such a privileged position.

“It has been an honour to serve my football club and the people I have worked alongside have been exceptional. I truly believe that under Kyril’s ownership, our outstanding staff and supporters will enjoy the long-term success they deserve.”

Owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus added: “I would like to place on record our gratitude to Tom for the support he has provided throughout the past 18 months.

“Tom’s role was voluntary and during what has been an incredibly challenging period, we have valued his input, dedication and passion throughout the pandemic, a complex sale process and the resulting change of ownership.