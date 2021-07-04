LiveSunderland AFC transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eric Lihaj latest as Cats hope for Luke O'Nien boost after contract talks
Sunderland continue their pre-season training this week – while continuing to look for new additions.
Lee Johnson revealed at the weekend that he was hopeful of two new faces coming through the door at the Academy of Light this week, while there may also be further news on the futures of Charlie Wyke, Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume as they consider to mull over contract offers.
The Black Cats last week tied-down influential winger Aiden McGeady to a new one-year contract, while also allowing George Dobson to join League One rivals Charlton Athletic.
And the focus in the coming days and weeks will be on incomings, with Sunderland’s recruitment team keen to strengthen the squad after allowing seven senior players to depart following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.
We’ll have all the latest transfer talk throughout the day, as well as build-up to tomorrow’s game at Spennymoor Town, right here throughout the day.
LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news (5 July)
Last updated: Monday, 05 July, 2021, 07:20
- Sunderland drew 2-2 at Spennymoor Town in Saturday’s pre-season training exercise.
- Lee Johnson is hopeful of two signings this week as the Black Cats eye further recruits.
- There could also be positive news on Luke O’Nien’s contract offer.
High praise
Lynden Gooch says he has been ‘really impressed’ by Sunderland youngster Ellis Taylor during the opening week of pre-season.
Taylor has taken his chance to shine, impressing both behind the scenes and during the 2-2 draw at Spennymoor Town on Saturday – where he netted Sunderland’s second half leveller with a venomous strike.
“It’s been good,” said Gooch, when asked about the opportunities handed to young players this summer.
“Ellis has been brilliant this week, I’ve been really impressed with him. He got his goal, a great goal as well, and it’s important we get the younger players through.”
Sunderland linked with free agent defender
Sunderland are considering a move for free agent defender Eric Lichaj – according to reports.
The Black Cats are hopeful of further breakthroughs in the transfer market this week after landing former Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney on Friday.
And the Sun claim that Lichaj – who is a free agent after leaving Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk – could be one player eyed for a move.
Sunderland currently have no senior full-backs on their books, with Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume weighing-up contracts offers after Conor McLaughlin and Callum McFadzean were allowed to depart.
And Lichaj, who has previously played for Aston Villa, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest among a host of other clubs, could offer some versatility across the backline.
Here’s the latest on contract talks - with Johnson eyeing good news on O’Nien
Sunderland hopeful of transfer breakthrough
Lee Johnson is hopeful that Sunderland will make a breakthrough in the transfer market next week.
The Black Cats head coach is hopeful that at least two players will arrive, with the club in advanced negotiations over a number of transfer targets.
Lee Johnson
We have actually got four or five current bids on the table for various positions so it’s not like we’re not moving..
You always look at the transfer market and it’s, are they affordable? Are they accessible and are they available? So you don’t bid for somebody unless you feel they are affordable accessible and available and obviously it depends on transfer fee. Agents fees as well and at the moment, I think agents have been pretty unrealistic with the climate to the levels of percentages they want.
It could be a big week for Sunderland on the transfer front, with Lee Johnson hopeful of sealing some incomings after some extended transfer talks.
We’ll have the latest on new additions throughout the day...