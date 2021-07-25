LiveSunderland AFC transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cats target deal breakthroughs ahead of another busy week
Sunderland are targeting further breakthroughs in the transfer market – with the new League One season now under a fortnight away.
The Black Cats ran out 4-0 victors at Harrogate Town on Saturday but are now preparing for another busy week in their pre-season preparations.
First up is a visit to Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday evening, before Championship side Hull City visit the Stadium of Light on Friday evening.
And while head coach Lee Johnson will have plenty of focus on the pitch, so too will he be hoping for some good news when it comes to the transfer market.
Defensive reinforcements remain a priority for Sunderland and the Black Cats’ boss said over the weekend that he was hopeful of some new faces in his ranks ahead of the visit of Wigan Athletic on August 7.
The Echo team will be bringing you the latest on the recruitment front as Sunderland look to bolster their ranks.
LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news (July 26)
Last updated: Monday, 26 July, 2021, 07:02
- Sunderland remain active in the transfer market with Lee Johnson eyeing further signings
- The head coach hopes that two new faces could be brought in before the start of the League One season
- Elsewhere, Bailey Wright continues to be linked with an exit
Here’s what Lee Johnson has said about Sunderland’s transfer hopes...
The head coach, speaking on Saturday, said:
Lee Johnson
We’re working really hard behind the scenes and a lot of that is to put yourself in a position where you’ve got the options.
You have a list, sometimes five, ten, and you’ve got to make sure it’s a quality list and that it fits with what you’re trying to do.
They’ve got to be affordable, available and fit the club’s philosophy.
It’s not easy but to be fair, I do feel like we are getting there in a couple of positions.
My hope is that in the next week to ten days we’re able to bring a couple in.
The latest transfer talk from Sunderland AFC
Here’s the latest rumours surrounding Sunderland AFC...
- Rangers defender George Edmundson is a loan target for the Black Cats, but is also being eyed by Ipswich, Derby and Portsmouth (Glasgow Evening Times(
- Bailey Wright continues to interest Wigan Athletic and a deal remains possible (The Sun)
- Tony Gallacher, a Liverpool left-back, is on the radar of Sunderland as they look for defensive signings (Liverpool Echo)
It’s set to be another busy week for the Black Cats, who head to Tranmere Rovers tomorrow looking to build on the thumping win at Harrogate Town.
But the focus remains heavily on the transfer market, where Sunderland remain in need of reinforcements before the League One season begins.
And we’ll be bringing you the latest on that front throughout the day...