We’re working really hard behind the scenes and a lot of that is to put yourself in a position where you’ve got the options.

You have a list, sometimes five, ten, and you’ve got to make sure it’s a quality list and that it fits with what you’re trying to do.

They’ve got to be affordable, available and fit the club’s philosophy.

It’s not easy but to be fair, I do feel like we are getting there in a couple of positions.

My hope is that in the next week to ten days we’re able to bring a couple in.