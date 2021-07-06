LiveSunderland AFC transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cats in 'advanced talks' with ex-£11m man as Charlie Wyke exit confirmed
Today marks exactly a month until Sunderland kick-off their League One season.
The Black Cats play Wigan Athletic in League One at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 7.
Indeed, Lee Johnson’s men played their first pre-season friendly last weekend, drawing 2-2 with Spennymoor Town at The Brewery Field.
And yesterday, it was announced that Luke O’Nien had signed a new three-year contract on Wearside.
That leaves Charlie Wyke and Denver Hume to mull over contract offers s after influential winger Aiden McGeady also committed to Sunderland.
The winger penned a new one-year contract whilst George Dobson joined League One rivals Charlton Athletic on a permanent deal.
Sunderland’s next match is set to take place against York City on Wednesday, July 21 – with further friendlies against Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers to come.
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (July 7)
Last updated: Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 12:04
- Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady have penned new deals at Sunderland
- Alex Pritchard is set to be in ‘advanced talks’ over a move to the Stadium of Light
- Charlie Wyke has said his goodbyes to Sunderland fans on Instagram and is expected to join Wigan Athletic
- Former attacker Chris Maguire is undergoing a medical at promotion rivals Lincoln City
DONE DEAL
BREAKING: Charlie Wyke completes Wigan Athletic switch
Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has signed for Wigan Athletic on a three-year deal.
The frontman, who netted 31 times for the Black Cats last season, announced his departure from the Stadium of Light on Tuesday – despite Sunderland’s desire to keep their top scorer on Wearside.
Wyke joined the club from Bradford City in 2018 and after two stop-start campaigns enjoyed a fine 2020/21 campaign, which naturally prompted interest from elsewere.
Championship sides Nottingham Forest, Millwall and Middlesbrough were all linked with summer moves while Scottish giants Celtic were also credited with an interest.
But Wyke will now continue his career at the DW Stadium, joining former Sunderland skipper Max Power in the North West.
Lee Johnson has revealed the latest on Arbenit Xhemajli
Arbenit Xhemajli is making solid progress in his recovery from a major knee injury, but Lee Johnson has warned that the defender cannot be expected to make a major impact in the early stages of the campaign.
Sunderland paid a significant compensation fee to Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax last summer to secure Xhemajli’s signature, but the Kosovo international was able to make just one competitive appearance before suffering ligament damage on international duty.
Xhemajli has been stepping up his recovery in recent times, but Johnson has again stressed the severity of the injury the 23-year-old suffered just under a year ago.
He has warned that while the medium to long-term signs are currently excellent for the defender, it is still some time before he can be considered to be realistically in contention for regular senior minutes.
Sunderland in ‘advanced talks’ with Alex Pritchard - reports
Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has offered a transfer update...
A brilliant message from Luke O’Nien!
He’s been speaking to safc.com about why he decided to turn down Championship interest to remain on Wearside...
Luke O’Nien
I met with a with few managers which I’m grateful to them for and I wish them the best for next season, but while my head said Championship I think my heart wanted to continue playing for this great club.
There’s been some movement regarding Sunderland’s rivals in League One
The latest transfer news
A former Stadium of Light favourite looks set to join the Wearsiders’ third-tier rivals.
Former fan favourite Chris Maguire’s hunt for a new club following his Sunderland departure is drawing to a close.
According to Sky Sports, the Scot is undergoing a medical at Lincoln City, with reporter Keith Downie sharing an update:
He said: “Few pieces of #SAFC transfer news:
“Charlie Wyke currently in Wigan for medical & finalising move. Wigan fought off Champ interest.
“Sunderland in advanced talks with Alex Pritchard - they hope to beat Birmingham to the winger.
“Chris Maguire undergoing medical at Lincoln.”
The Imps – managed by Michael Appleton – defeated Lee Johnson’s Black Cats in the League One play-off semi-final over two legs last season.
However, Lincoln lost in the final at Wembley against Blackpool and will once again compete against Sunderland.
Maguire, 32, recently thanked Sunderland fans for their support over the last three years.
The charismatic attacker joined the Black Cats from Bury in 2018 and scored 28 goals in 124 appearances during his time on Wearside.
Maguire was one of several first-team players who weren’t offered a new deal at the end of last season when his contract expired.
The forward scored some memorable goals while at Sunderland, including a stunning strike against Portsmouth in the play-offs, and became a popular figure among supporters.
The player recently took to Instagram to post: “Thanks to everyone @sunderlandafcofficial for the past 3 years. I loved my time at the club and will always appreciate the support that was shown to me from the fans.”