The Black Cats added Alex Pritchard to their ranks on Friday in what is their first senior signing of the summer.

And further deals are expected to be clinched in the coming weeks, with Sunderland’s transfer team working hard to add to a squad that has been depleted by eight departures since the end of the 2021/22 season.

Full-backs and defenders continue to be a priority for the club, whose numbers at the back look limited. American full-back Eric Lichaj was understood to be training at the Academy of Light last week.

Sunderland AFC transfer news and rumours

Meanwhile, Sunderland are still awaiting an answer from Denver Hume over his new contract. Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady have already committed their futures to the club, while Charlie Wyke opted to sign for Wigan.

