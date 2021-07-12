LiveSunderland AFC transfer news and rumours LIVE: Boost in ex-Chelsea defender deal chase as Cats eye more new recruits
Sunderland are set to kick-off their third week of pre-season training today, with Lee Johnson still looking to reshape his squad further.
The Black Cats added Alex Pritchard to their ranks on Friday in what is their first senior signing of the summer.
And further deals are expected to be clinched in the coming weeks, with Sunderland’s transfer team working hard to add to a squad that has been depleted by eight departures since the end of the 2021/22 season.
Full-backs and defenders continue to be a priority for the club, whose numbers at the back look limited. American full-back Eric Lichaj was understood to be training at the Academy of Light last week.
Meanwhile, Sunderland are still awaiting an answer from Denver Hume over his new contract. Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady have already committed their futures to the club, while Charlie Wyke opted to sign for Wigan.
- Sunderland are on the hunt for their second summer signing after clinching a deal for Alex Pritchard
- The Black Cats enter their third week of pre-season training today
- Former goalkeeper Remi Matthews has been linked with a move to the Premier League
Todd Kane plays for QPR U23s amid Sunderland links
Former Chelsea full-back Todd Kane has been linked with the Stadium of Light this summer - having fallen out of favour at QPR.
Portsmouth and Ipswich have also been credited with an interest in the defender, who played for the R’s under-23 side against Hampton and Richmond Borough on Saturday.
His first-team chances in West London look limited and a summer exit is expected, handing a boost to those clubs reportedly chasing his signature.
Remi Matthews set for shock move after Sunderland exit
Remi Matthews is set for a shock move to the Premier League - according to reports.
The stopper was released by the Black Cats in the summer having spent much of the season playing second fiddle to Lee Burge.
But the Sun now claim he is set for a move to top flight side Crystal Palace, where he will act as the club’s third choice goalkeeper.
Lynden Gooch has been discussing Sunderland’s promotion aims this season...
And he says the Black Cats need to ensure they escape from League One at the fourth time of asking...
But while the European Championships may have come to an end, domestic football is only just beginning - with Sunderland’s preparations for the new League One season set to continue this week.
We’ll have the latest from the Academy of Light, including all the latest transfer talk, right here...