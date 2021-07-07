LiveSunderland AFC transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alex Pritchard closes in on move plus Joe Pigott updates
It is just under a month until Sunderland kick-off their League One season.
The Black Cats play Wigan Athletic in League One at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 7.
Lee Johnson’s men played their first pre-season friendly last weekend, drawing 2-2 with Spennymoor Town at The Brewery Field.
It has been announced that Luke O’Nien had signed a new three-year contract on Wearside with Aiden McGeady also committing to another year.
Charlie Wyke has signed for Wigan after rejecting fresh terms at Sunderland.
And former fan favourite Chris Maguire has signed for third-tier promotion rivals Lincoln City following his Stadium of Light release at the end of last season.
Sunderland’s next match is set to take place against York City on Wednesday, July 21 – with further friendlies against Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers and Hull City to come.
We’ll have the latest Sunderland-related news, transfer talk, analysis and more throughout the day:
Joe Pigott is training with AFC Wimbledon - but won’t be rejoining his former club
The striker announced in May that he would be leaving the Dons once his contract expired.
“Joe is training with us – he wants to keep himself sharp,” Robinson told the South London Press. “He asked if he could train with us and I had absolutely no issues.
“Some people might think that is a bit bizarre, but he scored 60 goals for us and was a huge part of keeping is up for three seasons. He is part of the family. As long as he turns up and gives everything, which he does, then I see absolutely no issue. I’m more than happy to help him on that journey.
“To have that quality in and around for pre-season is a no-brainer.”
This one is getting closer!
Michael Appleton on Chris Maguire
Michael Appleton says Chris Maguire will bring leadership and experience to his League One squad.
Maguire has signed a two-year deal at Lincoln City following his release from Sunderland earlier this summer.
The Imps are facing an important summer of rebuilding after a number of the loanees who powered their run to the play-off final, which included a semi-final win over the Black Cats, returned to their parent clubs.
Appleton has worked with Maguire before, when the pair enjoyed considerable success at Oxford United.
The Lincoln boss said that Maguire’s versatility would be key for the campaign ahead.
“He brings us a lot of quality in two or three positions, he is very experienced so will help the group in difficult moments throughout the season,” he said.
“He is a leader who brings some real knowhow, he will really help the young players in the group and help bring a balance to the squad.”
The latest
There’s been some movement around League One in terms of transfers.
Charlie Wyke has moved to Sunderland’s third-tier promotion rivals Wigan Athletic after the striker rejected fresh terms on Wearside.
And it has also been announced that Chris Maguire has joined Lincoln City following his release by the Black Cats at the end of last season.
The main transfer gossip to emerge yesterday
Here, we take you through all of the latest Sunderland and League One transfer gossip and news from around the web:
Blackpool loan star Elliot Embleton has the chance to earn a long-term deal with parent club Sunderland but could be available for the right price. (Blackpool Gazette)
Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Alex Pritchard with just a handful of details needing to be sorted as part of the deal. The former £11m attacking midfielder is a free agent following his release from Huddersfield Town. (Football League World)
Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop is wanted by Lincoln City, MK Dons and Portsmouth. Ipswich triggered a release clause in his contract at the end of last season which extended his stay for a further 12 months. (East Anglian Daily Times)
Sunderland are interested in bringing Ali McCann to Wearside. Celtic, Hull City and Stoke City are also said to be targeting a move for the 21-year-old, who is said to be valued by his club at £2m. (The Courier)
The Doncaster Rovers squad is set to be joined in training by more trialists ahead of Saturday’s first friendly of pre-season. Rovers boss Richie Wellens welcomed in four trialists last week while former West Ham United defender Tunji Akinola has trained with the club this week. (Doncaster Free Press)
Sunderland target Joe Pigott has resumed pre-season training at AFC Wimbledon – but the striker is not set for a U-turn on his decision to leave the club. head coach Mark Robinson describing the move as a “favour”. (London News Online)