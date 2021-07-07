Here, we take you through all of the latest Sunderland and League One transfer gossip and news from around the web:

Blackpool loan star Elliot Embleton has the chance to earn a long-term deal with parent club Sunderland but could be available for the right price. (Blackpool Gazette)

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Alex Pritchard with just a handful of details needing to be sorted as part of the deal. The former £11m attacking midfielder is a free agent following his release from Huddersfield Town. (Football League World)

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop is wanted by Lincoln City, MK Dons and Portsmouth. Ipswich triggered a release clause in his contract at the end of last season which extended his stay for a further 12 months. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Sunderland are interested in bringing Ali McCann to Wearside. Celtic, Hull City and Stoke City are also said to be targeting a move for the 21-year-old, who is said to be valued by his club at £2m. (The Courier)

The Doncaster Rovers squad is set to be joined in training by more trialists ahead of Saturday’s first friendly of pre-season. Rovers boss Richie Wellens welcomed in four trialists last week while former West Ham United defender Tunji Akinola has trained with the club this week. (Doncaster Free Press)