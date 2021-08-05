Sunderland AFC transfer LIVE: Left-back hunt latest as Cats make appointment but lose coach to Leeds United
Sunderland are preparing for their League One opener against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light this weekend.
Black Cats boss Lee Johnson remains hopeful they can make more additions before the start of the campaign.
The Wearsiders won their final game of pre-season last week, beating Hull City 2-1 on home turf courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Will Grigg.
Sunderland have been in talks with Sheffield United about a loan deal for teenage striker Daniel Jebbison.
Moreover, a potential loan move for Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell has reportedly been knocked back.
Johnson is also waiting for a resolution on Denver Hume’s contract situation after saying last week he wants the situation to get sorted before the start of the season.
The young left-back is still recovering from injury at the Academy of Light, with Johnson generally optimistic that an agreement will be reached.
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (5 Aug)
Last updated: Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 15:31
- Sunderland face Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in a League One opener
- Lee Johnson is still in the hunt for a left-back with Denver Hume’s contract picture still unclear
Some of yesterday’s more noteworthy gossip
Sunderland have been linked with several defenders in recent weeks and have now been credited with an interest in Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell. The 18-year-old has predominantly played as a centre-back for Leeds’ under-23. But the Whites have turned down a loan move from Sunderland. (Sunday People)
Lee Johnson said last week the club must resolve Hume’s future before the start of the League One campaign. The young left-back is still recovering from injury at the Academy of Light, with Johnson generally optimistic that an agreement will be reached. (Sunderland Echo)
Sunderland face stiff competition to complete the loan signing of Daniel Jebbison from Sheffield United. Fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers are also reportedly interested in the 18-year-old striker. (Alan Nixon – The Sun)
Lincoln City failed to sign Portadown striker Lee Bonis this summer as his transfer ‘fee went up’. (Alan Nixon – The Sun)
Ipswich Town have allowed defender Levi Andoh to join Dartford on trial with a view to a loan move. (Various)
Lee Johnson reacts as departure of ex-Middlesbrough man to Leeds United is confirmed
Sunderland have today announced that Andrew Taylor has left his role as first-team coach.
Taylor moved to Wearside in September 2019, joining Phil Parkinson’s backroom team.
But the former Middlesbrough and Cardiff City defender and continued his role following Parkinson’s sacking and Lee Johnson’s subsequent appointment.
The Hartlepool-born Taylor will now undertake a new role at Leeds United as the Premier League club’s loans manager.
Leeds United, under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa, are set for their second season in the top-flight since gaining promotion to the Championship and boast ex-Sunderland youth teamer, Sam Greenwood, in their under-23 squad.
After the announcement, Sunderland’s website stated that the process to appoint a new first-team coach was currently underway and a further update will be issued following the conclusion of the process.
The club also placed on record their thanks to Taylor for his ‘dedication over the past two years’ and wished him ‘the very best of luck in his new role.’
Following news of Taylor’s Stadium of Light departure, Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson said: “We really enjoyed working with Andy on a football level and a human level, so he leaves with our best wishes.
“He has a lot of football knowledge and has also completed his football directorship, so this step is a natural progression for him. He joins a great club, a big club, in Leeds United and it is a really good role for him. We thank him for his work and I hope that we will be able to connect with him again in the future.”