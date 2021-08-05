Sunderland AFC transfer LIVE: Left-back hunt latest as Cats make appointment but lose coach to Leeds United

Sunderland have today announced that Andrew Taylor has left his role as first-team coach.

Taylor moved to Wearside in September 2019, joining Phil Parkinson’s backroom team.

But the former Middlesbrough and Cardiff City defender and continued his role following Parkinson’s sacking and Lee Johnson’s subsequent appointment.

The Hartlepool-born Taylor will now undertake a new role at Leeds United as the Premier League club’s loans manager.

Leeds United, under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa, are set for their second season in the top-flight since gaining promotion to the Championship and boast ex-Sunderland youth teamer, Sam Greenwood, in their under-23 squad.

After the announcement, Sunderland’s website stated that the process to appoint a new first-team coach was currently underway and a further update will be issued following the conclusion of the process.

The club also placed on record their thanks to Taylor for his ‘dedication over the past two years’ and wished him ‘the very best of luck in his new role.’

Following news of Taylor’s Stadium of Light departure, Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson said: “We really enjoyed working with Andy on a football level and a human level, so he leaves with our best wishes.