Sunderland welcome Southampton to the Stadium of Light in the Championship this Saturday with Russell Martin's men set to make the long trip north.

However, with the window entering its final throws, transfer speculation is currently dominating the agenda with the Saints having had several bids rejected for Black Cats striker Ross Stewart.

With the transfer deadline set to pass on September 1 at 11pm there is still work to do for Sunderland ahead of Saturday's game.

Here, though, we'll be bringing you live updates from Tony Mowbray's press conference with Sunderland's head coach set to face questions ahead of Southampton.