Sunderland AFC transfers LIVE: Tony Mowbray to talk Ross Stewart, Southampton and striker incomings
Tony Mowbray is due to speak to the media at 1pm ahead of Sunderland's game against Southampton this weekend.
Sunderland welcome Southampton to the Stadium of Light in the Championship this Saturday with Russell Martin's men set to make the long trip north.
However, with the window entering its final throws, transfer speculation is currently dominating the agenda with the Saints having had several bids rejected for Black Cats striker Ross Stewart.
With the transfer deadline set to pass on September 1 at 11pm there is still work to do for Sunderland ahead of Saturday's game.
Here, though, we'll be bringing you live updates from Tony Mowbray's press conference with Sunderland's head coach set to face questions ahead of Southampton.
Tony Mowbray's pre-Southampton press conference LIVE!
Key Events
What else has been happening with transfers?
Former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt could be set to leave Leeds United once again this summer with Ipswich Town keen on a deal.
Middlesbrough are closing in on a loan deal for Leeds United attacker Sam Greenwood. The 21-year-old former Academy of Light player has interest from former club Sunderland but Championship rivals Middlesbrough have reportedly won the race
German club Stuttgart have tried a shock move for Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah, which has reportedly been blocked by the Black Cats.
Reports in Scotland have stated that Ross County would be due 15 per cent of any fee Sunderland receive for Ross Stewart.
What is the latest with the Ross Stewart saga?
Southampton have launched several bids to sign Ross Stewart from Sunderland. The Saints had a bid of £4million plus add-ons turned down yesterday but have now gone in with an improved offer of £6million plus £1.5million in add-ons.
Reports have stated that the improved offer has yet to be responded to by Sunderland with the Black Cats said to be looking for a package totalling £10million. Southampton’s latest offer only reaches a total of £7.5million as things stand.
Former club Ross County would also be owed a sell-on fee should Stewart move to Southampton.