The news comes after Sunderland drew against 10-man Accrington Stanley in League One on Saturday.

The Black Cats next face Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light with Lee Johnson hoping to return to winning ways.

The transfer window, however, is in full swing and Sunderland have been linked with a host of names during January.

Ali Koiki.

Right-back Trai Hume has already signed for the Black Cats, whilst the club are said to be making progress in a deal to bring Manchester City’s Patrick Robers to the North East.

Indeed, Sunderland are in the market for a new defender this month – and they have been credited with an interest in Cardiff City defender Aden Flint.

That was after West Ham defender Frederik Alves was recalled by his parent club after he failed to break into Johnson’s starting XI following his summer loan move to the Stadium of Light.

And now the Black Cats have been linked Northampton Town full-back Ali Koiki.

That’s according to Football Insider, with the outlet also stating that Sheffield Wednesday and Championship club Preston North End are interested in a deal.

It is thought that a number of clubs higher up the EFL pyramid are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, whose contract is set to expire this summer.

Koiki came through the youth ranks at Burnley but failed to make a senior appearance before departing for Bristol Rovers and later Northampton Town.

