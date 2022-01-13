The attacker – who was linked with Sunderland during the summer – initially signed with the Seasiders on loan during the last transfer window.

Dale, 23, then briefly returned to parent club Crewe Alexandra this week before sealing a permanent move to Championship club despite speculation he was set to star at Crewe.

Dale has agreed a two-year deal plus a 12-month option for an undisclosed fee, which, according to the Blackpool Gazette, is said to be below the £500,000 that had previously been reported.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Driscoll-Glennon.

Speaking after his permanent transfer to Blackpool had been concluded, Dale said: “I’m happy to now be here as a permanent player and I’m ready to really crack on.

“This will give me a lot more freedom.

“I’ve done fine so far, but there’s definitely a lot more to come from me and I can now kick on and show that.

“In football you always want to gain some momentum and that’s something I’ve not quite been able to do yet.

“Now I can get that momentum, help the team and show what I’m here to do.”

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City linked with defender

Middlesbrough, Sunderland, and Hull City are monitoring Burnley’s Anthony Glennon.

That’s according to Football Insider who claim that the trio are keen on the defender.

The 22-year-old defender is currently out on loan at Barrow in League Two until the end of the season.

However, the right-back will be available on a free transfer as his current deal expires at Turf Moor this summer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.