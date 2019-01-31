Sunderland AFC transfer deadline day: Fresh Will Grigg bid as new name enters frame

Sunderland's hunt for a new striker looks set to go to the wire as they chase a replacement for Josh Maja.

The Black Cats have been busy last night and this morning putting deals together as they look to bring in two strikers, plus complete the loan signing of Lewis Morgan.

READ MORE: Sunderland AFC deadline day LIVE - follow Black cats' bid to sign striker

Sunderland were last night linked with a loan move for Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge, but a new name has entered the frame today - Freddie Ladapo.

Reports from the south coast claimed that SAFC have had a bid rejected for the Plymouth Argyle man, who has scored 13 goals in 34 games for the League One side this season.

Will Grigg remains Sunderland's No 1 strike target, despite having had five bids rejected for the player. Journalist Alan Nixon claims Stewart Donald has gone back in for the Northern Ireland international, with Wigan wanting up to £3million for the forward.

Surridge, meanwhile, could travel to Wearside today after Bournemouth's strikers came through their Premier League clash with Chelsea unscathed.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at Oldham earlier in the season, scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances including braces against Grimsby, Colchester and Bradford. He was recalled earlier this month by Bournemouth but is expected to move again today.

Morgan, meanwhile, will be announced before the 11pm deadline after tying up the formalities of his loan switch from Celtic.