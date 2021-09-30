Sunderland AFC transfer and contract news RECAP: Ross Stewart 'turned down' Championship interest to join Cats as Lee Johnson reveals injury latest
Sunderland make the long trip to Portsmouth on Saturday looking to extend their early lead at the top of League One.
Lee Johnson’s men hit five past Cheltenham Town in midweek to maintain their excellent start to the season.
Ross Stewart scored twice for the Black Cats after Bailey Wright’s headed opener to put the hosts in full control at the half-time interval.
Second-half goals from Luke O’Nien and substitute Leon Dajaku, his first for the club, then put even more gloss on the scoreline.
The result put Johnson’s side move top of the third-tier table after nine games, as Wigan failed to beat Sheffield Wednesday at the DW Stadium.
Johnson spoke to the press on Wednesday ahead of the trip to Fratton Park.
Stewart turned down Championship interest
Johnson provides Xhemajli and Hume update
Arbenit Xhemajli could make his Sunderland return next month.
Meanwhile, Denver Hume made his comeback from a hamstring injury in the U23s on Monday, playing 60 minutes as the Black Cats beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 thanks to a superb hat-trick from Will Harris.
Nathan Broadhead facing potential spell on sidelines
Sunderland are waiting on results of a scan amid concerns that Nathan Broadhead could be out of action for up to a month.
Broadhead made his first league start for Sunderland on Tuesday night and delivered an excellent display in the 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town.
The Black Cats were forced to finish the game with ten men when the Everton loanee suffered a hamstring injury late in the game, and the 23-year-old is currently being assessed to determine the extent of the damage.
