Sunderland AFC transfer and contract news RECAP: Lee Johnson has this message as Denver Hume signs new deal

The 23-year-old saw his previous deal expire earlier this summer but was still recovering from a hamstring injury at the Academy of Light.

Contract talks dragged on longer than Sunderland anticipated, yet the full-back has now put pen to paper.

We have all the reaction in our SAFC blog throughout the day ahead of the visit of Accrington Stanley to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sunderland have confirmed Denver Hume has agreed a new contract.

