Sunderland AFC transfer and contract news RECAP: Lee Johnson has this message as Denver Hume signs new deal
Denver Hume says he’s working hard to get back to full fitness after signing a new two-year contract at Sunderland.
The 23-year-old saw his previous deal expire earlier this summer but was still recovering from a hamstring injury at the Academy of Light.
Contract talks dragged on longer than Sunderland anticipated, yet the full-back has now put pen to paper.
We have all the reaction in our SAFC blog throughout the day ahead of the visit of Accrington Stanley to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Last updated: Thursday, 09 September, 2021, 11:33
- Denver Hume has signed a new two-year deal
- Accrington Stanley head to the Stadium of Light on Saturday (KO 3pm)
Lee Johnson has a message for Denver Hume
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is also pleased the situation has been resolved, and now has competition at left-back following the signing of Dennis Cirkin.
“Our only regret is that this wasn’t completed sooner, but we are delighted to have retained another quality player to our squad,” said Johnson when discussing Hume’s new deal.
“He is a player that I’m very excited to work with because I see his strengths and his weaknesses, but more than anything I see a young man with high potential.
“If he is a good student and is consistent in approach, as he always has been since day one, then I believe we can iron out his flaws and turn his strengths into super strengths.
“He has a wonderful vehicle here with a great set of staff that want to help him in every way, so his challenge now is to keep improving.”
Reaction from the Sunderland defender
‘Less room for error'
Speaking to the SAFC Unfiltered podcast, Speakman said: “The planning for the window started last January and I think when we acquired Ross Stewart, we knew where Charlie was at the time and that Ross was going to have limited opportunity.
“We felt that first of all in the summer you wouldn’t have been able to get a Ross Stewart for the type of transaction we got him for in January. Therefore you are already planning for that next phase and trying to reduce the amount of work you are doing in the summer.
“I think you have to be a lot more diligent with your planning from a lot further out than just waiting until you get to the window opening in early July.
“I understand fans’ concern at the start of the window because naturally everybody looks around at what is going on and the norm is that people are signing players.
“We had a really clear idea about who we wanted to go for and we wanted to go for a smaller streamline squad of quality over quantity. When you do that you have to be really precise with those signings because you have less room for error.”
Sunderland chief has been explaining the club’s transfer strategy
Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman says planning for this summer’s recruitment drive started months in advance – with the club targeting quality over quantity.
The Black Cats brought in nine new players for the 2021/22 campaign – with seven of them under the age of 24.
Sunderland also allowed several first-team players, many of whom were out of contract, to leave the club as they rebuilt the squad.
Last season’s top scorer Charlie Wyke, 28, was one of the names who left Wearside, yet Sunderland felt they had a capable replacement in Ross Stewart, who moved to the Stadium of Light from SPL side Ross County in January.
