Sunderland AFC transfer and contract news LIVE: Cats to 'move' for Everton coach

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson. Picture by Martin Swinney.

Focus now switches to this weekend’s trip to Fleetwood Town in League One.

Sunderland are pushing for promotion this season and are the early pacesetters in the third tier as they look to build on an impressive window and a good start.

We’ll have all the build-up, news and analysis in our live Sunderland blog throughout the day.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simply scroll down for the news from the Stadium of Light.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor