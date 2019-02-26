Sunderland AFC sign sponsorship deal with Domino's - and fans can enjoy cut-price pizza deal for Checkatrade semi-final

Sunderland AFC has joined forces with Domino's Durham to bring fans a slice of the action in the Checkatrade Cup semi-final as part of a new sponsorship deal.

Domino’s Durham will become Sunderland AFC’s first ever sleeve sponsor, with its logo appearing on the left sleeve of the Black Cats’ match shirts, when they travel to the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 5, to take on Bristol Rovers.

Lauren Claxton, director of Domino’s Durham, said: “As a lifelong Sunderland AFC fan and season card holder, we are thrilled to be building a relationship with the football club.

"We are members of SAFC InBusiness and it was through the business club that we were given this fantastic opportunity to not only show our support for the club, but to share our passion for pizza and football with our fellow supporters.”

Tony Davison, Sunderland AFC managing director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Domino’s as our first-ever official sleeve sponsor.

"It is amazing to have the support of such a big brand, with strong regional links, at such an important time for the club.

"We look forward to working with Domino’s Durham in the future to offer some fantastic benefits to our fans.”

Domino’s Durham is offering all fans watching the game live on TV the chance to claim 60% off their order on Tuesday, March 5, using the online code ‘WEARSIDE’.

The exclusive offer can be claimed in both Durham branches, located in the city centre on North Road and in the Gilesgate area.

Domino’s Durham is also offering Sunderland fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Checkatrade Cup semi-final.

To be in with a chance of winning, fans simply need to enter their details on www.safc.com/dominos by 3pm on Thursday, February 28.