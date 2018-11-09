Sunderland AFC's Twitter account brilliantly trolls Newcastle fans after turning up at away games

Images have emerged of Newcastle United fans travelling to watch Sunderland games this season - and the club have now hilariously hit back.

With Rafa Benitez's side struggling across the River Tyne with just one win from 11 games, some Magpies supporters have been captured at the Black Cats' League One home and away games instead - sporting their black and white shirts.

Such behaviour has prompted a response from Sunderland fans but a tweet from the club's official Twitter account arguably tops them all - leaving supporters in hysterics.

When announcing that the 'Newcastle branch Sunderland supporters' had joined Twitter, it presented the club with the perfect opportunity to troll Newcastle fans.

Naming and shaming those Toon supporters to have been spotted at Sunderland games, the club tweeted: "after seeing us win home and away, we assume you've already signed up?"

They didn't stop there either, cheekily informing Newcastle fans they can save money should they intend on attending future matches.

They added: "And lads, did you know you can save on your tickets with a 12-game season card".

Sunderland fans responded in their numbers once the tweet had gone live, with many demanding the @SunderlandAFC admins were awarded a pay rise for their hilarious work.

It isn't the first time the club's Twitter account has been in fine form this season.

Only a few days ago, they tweeted: "all these flavours, and you choose to be salty.." after Plymouth continued to suggest Jack Ross' side were fortunate in their 2-0 win at Home Park on Saturday.