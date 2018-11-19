Sunderland AFC's official Twitter account takes aim at Newcastle over Harry Redknapp I'm A Celebrity dig

Sunderland AFC's official Twitter account is at it again.

The Black Cats' admin team have been in bold form of late - and have taken yet another swipe at Newcastle United.

Only a few weeks ago, the club mocked Toon supporters after some were captured in their black and white shirts, cheering on the opposition at Sunderland's away fixtures.

This eventually prompted a response from the SAFC Twitter team after announcing 'Newcastle branch Sunderland supporters' had joined Twitter before naming and shaming those Magpies fans in question, tweeting: "after seeing us win home and away, we assume you've already signed up?"

Much to delight of Sunderland fans, they responded in their numbers, many of which demanded the @SunderlandAFC admins were awarded with a pay rise for their devious work.

Well, their latest stunt may only increase calls...

On the first episode of this year's ITV I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp was asked by co-host and Newcastle fan Declan Donnelly what he thought of his teammates - DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, Coronation Street star Sair Khan and entertainer John Barrowman.

"This is the winning team," said Redknapp.

Dec replied: "do you think you've got much to do to motivate them?" to which Harry took aim at Rafa Benitez's side: "I think they're well motivated this lot...

"I think they're more motivated than your team Newcastle!"

And just as Dec's new co-host Holly Willoughby joked "ooh he went in early!" before the 43-year-old said: "anyway...let's move on," the Sunderland Twitter account were on hand to rub salt into the wound.

"‘Arry knows... #ImACeleb" the admin team quickly tweeted.

The swipe brought a huge response from Newcastle fans, and @SunderlandAFC reacted further: "coming back to our mentions after the advert break..."

Replies from Magpies supporters often referred to Jack Ross' side competing in the third tier of English football.

However, that won't have bothered Sunderland fans, who are enjoying the journey so far to occupy an automatic promotion place in League One, two points off leaders Portsmouth.