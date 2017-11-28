Sunderland AFC's heartfelt message to Vito Mannone ahead of Reading visit

Sunderland AFC have urged fans to rally round Vito Mannone when Reading visit the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Mannone is determined to line up against his old club Sunderland this weekend - despite revealing his mother has suffered a stroke. The Italian, who signed for Reading in the summer, admits he is struggling with his emotions as his mum 'fights for her life'.

Mannone returned to the Reading side for Saturday's goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday, having missed the midweek draw at Bolton Wanderers after flying back to Italy to be with his family.

He now plans on playing at the Stadium of Light this weekend before returning to Italy to be with his mother.

Ahead of the game, Sunderland have issued a heartfelt message to Mannone, who - like Jermain Defoe - enjoyed a close bond with Bradley Lowery and remains a fan favourite.

A Sunderland statement said: "Players come and go but the bond shared between them and the red and white army lasts a lifetime – and those in attendance on Saturday need to show the true strength of that relationship when Vito Mannone returns to the Stadium of Light.

"Vito was part of the Sunderland family for four years and his connection with the club will never end despite the Italian moving to pastures new in July 2017, with his time on Wearside coming to an end following a move to Reading.

"Like Jermain Defoe, he shared a close bond with Bradley Lowery and frequently visited the youngster – as well as countless others – during his time at the club to offer support and a friendly face to those in need when they needed it most.

"Now, the Italian faces adversity of his own.

"Last Tuesday, his mother, Elisa, suffered a life-threatening stroke hours before Reading faced Bolton Wanderers, and he immediately rushed to the airport to be by her bedside.

"Elisa remains in hospital and she and the Mannone family will be in the thoughts of everyone at Sunderland AFC throughout the week, and on Saturday when the Royals travel to the Stadium of Light.

"The Italian was an outstanding professional during his time on Wearside and continually went above and beyond to support anyone and everyone connected with the club, while also playing his part in some unforgettable days from cup glory at Old Trafford and beyond to Great Escapes.

"So, on Saturday lets rally behind the Italian and let him know that in these testing times he has the full support of the red and white army.

"And when he takes to the field ahead of kick-off, we’re sure you’ll remember that song..."

Mannone was just a teenager when he lost his father Michelangelo, who died of cancer.

"It has been very tough, but I have been through tough stuff in my life already," the 29-year-old told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"She is delicate. She is fighting for her life and we all hope she can recover now and make it through.

"I wanted to get back to the team as that would make my mum proud of me.

"I am happy to be back playing football as that is what my parents always wanted for me."