Sunderland AFC release season ticket information for 2019-20 campaign and key renewal date

Sunderland AFC season ticket holders have until April 15 to take advantage of the frozen prices for the 2019-20 campaign.

Despite relegation to League One, Sunderland sold a staggering 24,000 season tickets this season and season card holders can now renew their seat for next season at the same price as this season.

Sunderland AFC supporters.

In a bid to reward the loyalty of supporters, Sunderland announced last March that season ticket prices would be guaranteed for three seasons.

In order to take advantage of the frozen prices for the 2019-20 campaign, fans must renew by 4pm, Monday 15 April.

Chairman Stewart Donald said: “When we all pull together, players, supporters and staff, then we’ve got something really powerful at this club.

"We’re on a journey to re-build and reinvigorate Sunderland and our season card holders have been a huge part of that on-going process.

"To have almost 24,000 season card holders in League One is unprecedented and indeed something most Championship and many Premier League would be proud of.

"I would like to thank everyone for the faith they have shown us, for getting behind Jack and the team and for making this club what it is."

A club statement added: "New season card prices for 2019-20 will not be announced until the club’s divisional status is confirmed and anyone who is not an existing season card holder and wishes to purchase a season card will be placed on a waiting list until such time as prices are confirmed."

It added: "The deadline to renew your current seat is 4pm, Monday 15 April. After this time your season card will be considered as lapsed and you are no longer eligible to buy a seat at the frozen prices.

"Any purchase after this date would be termed as a new season card and charged at the new rate (which will be announced once our divisional status for 2019-20 is known).

"Your current seat would also be released for sale if it is not renewed by the April 15 deadline.

"Supporters are asked to read their own renewal information carefully as it has been individually tailored for each season card holder. This information will be sent by email or post.

"Most importantly, supporters must be aware that there are two tiers of prices for 2019-20. Supporters who renewed or purchased their season card before July 20 2018 did so at a reduced price and, providing they renew by the April 15 deadline, they can once again do so at this price.

"Supporters who purchased after July 20 will also pay the same as they did last season, enjoying a price freeze at the standard price they previously paid. Those who bought 18, 12 and 8 game season cards can also buy a full season card at the frozen standard price."

The club has also revealed details of a new and improved direct debit payment option extended from four to five payments spread over a 10-month period, details of which can be found on the club website.