Sunderland's January business was under the spotlight in our latest Q&A with supporters.

The Black Cats added Will Grigg, Jimmy Dunne, Lewis Morgan, Kaz Sterling and Grant Leadbitter to the squad in January, with Sunderland well placed in the push for promotion.

Sunderland head to Oxford United this weekend fresh from their 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

