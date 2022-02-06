The crushing defeat outlined the Black Cats needs for a new head coach following the sacking of Lee Johnson last Sunday.

Roy Keane continues to be linked with the job, having been interviewed for the position vacated by Johnson.



Roy Keane

BetVictor suspended betting on Sunderland's next manager following Roy Keane's comments on ITV last Friday.

Ladbrokes also suspended their market earlier today whilst Paddy Power have him as 1/3 favourite.

Following, Keane’s comment the three outlets remain unmoved on the statuses.

When asked about the job on TV, Keane told ITV: "I’ve got no control over that, so no comment.

"I’ve made that clear over the last few years I’d like to go back into as a manager but of course a club has to want you, you have to want that club and just as important the contract has got to be right so we see how things take shapes over the next few days."

It is understood, however, that Keane is not the only candidate for the job.

Indeed, Kristjaan Speakman has insisted that Sunderland are not rushing into appointing a replacement for Johnson.

"The difficult thing is there is a lot of speculation, you’re always going to get that at a club like Sunderland, ” Speakman said.

"At the minute, we’re going through our process and we have to be respectful to the candidates within that process, we have to be respectful that for the fans and the club we have to make the right appointment.

"At the minute we are interviewing, fact-finding on another couple of people

"You’ve got different people with different backgrounds… we are speaking to coaches directly, we are speaking to agents, solicitors who deal with these members of staff.

"It’s about trying to find the right match, you don’t want to go on hearsay or perceptions."

Asked if the new appointment would be on a short-team deal, Speakman said discussions had not yet got that far.

"We’ll have that specific discussion once we’ve got the end of this first part of the process,” he said.

