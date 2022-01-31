The Black Cats announced that head coach had left the club with immediate effect on Sunday evening.

Johnson’s assistant Jamie McAllister has also departed the League One club, who are currently third following the 6-0 thrashing against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: “I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months.

"We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season.

“Lee and Jamie will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and they depart with our best wishes.”

But what are the bookies saying about the leading favourites? Here, we take a look:

1. Emma Hayes Current team: Chelsea Women... latest odds via BetVictor: 66/1. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

2. John Sheridan Current team: Oldham... latest odds via BetVictor: 50/1. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. Slavisa Jokanovic Most recent team: Sheffield United... latest odds via BetVictor: 33/1. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA Photo Sales

4. Tony Pulis Most recent team: Sheffield Wednesday.. latest odds via BetVictor: 33/1. Photo: Alex Livesey - Danehouse Photo Sales