The Black Cats announced that Johnson had left the club with immediate effect on Sunday evening and have now spoken to multiple candidates.

Johnson’s assistant Jamie McAllister has also departed the League One club, who are currently third following the 6-0 thrashing against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: “I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months.

"We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season.

“Lee and Jamie will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and they depart with our best wishes.”

But were bookies saying about the leading favourites before they suspended the market? Here, we take a look:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Karl Robinson Robinson was 33/1 to take the Sunderland managers job with BetVictor before the market was suspended over the weekend. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. Emma Hayes Hayes was 33/1 to take the Sunderland managers job with BetVictor before the market was suspended over the weekend. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

3. Gus Poyet Poyet was 33/1 to take the Sunderland managers job with BetVictor before the market was suspended over the weekend. Photo: Robin Jones Photo Sales

4. Paul Cook Cook was 33/1 to take the Sunderland managers job with BetVictor before the market was suspended over the weekend. Photo: James Baylis - AMA Photo Sales