The Black Cats announced that Johnson had left the club with immediate effect on Sunday evening and have now spoken to multiple candidates.
Johnson’s assistant Jamie McAllister has also departed the League One club, who are currently third following the 6-0 thrashing against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: “I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months.
"We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season.
“Lee and Jamie will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and they depart with our best wishes.”
But were bookies saying about the leading favourites before they suspended the market? Here, we take a look: