Sunderland AFC next manager LIVE: Roy Keane latest as Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus weighs up options
The January transfer window has closed, however, Sunderland are continuing their search for a new manager.
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus revealed yesterday that a search for Lee Johnson’s replacement had begun and that they had been ‘overwhelmed’ by interest in the role:
"We obviously don't have have too long to reflect and we need to get ready for the remaining 17 league games, that's the focus right now.
"Yesterday was the last day of the transfer window so we prioritised getting those last two signings that we made, but the process has definitely started since early this morning.
"We'll give it the time it takes to get the right candidate. We're working on it and speaking to many people. We've had huge interest from all over the world, every country to be honest.
"We were overwhelmed, and we'll now run a diligent process."
Sunderland AFC manager search LIVE (February 3)
Last updated: Thursday, 03 February, 2022, 12:56
- Roy Keane is being considered for Sunderland’s head coaching role in what would be a sensational return.
- The Black Cats are speaking to multiple candidate following Lee Johnson’s sacking on Sunday.
- Former Hull boss Grant McCann is another candidate being considered.
- Mike Dodds is leading an interim management team ahead of Saturday’s game against Doncaster.
Aiden McGeady on Roy Keane
Aiden McGeady has been speaking on Sky Sports about Roy Keane.
The winger said: “I played with Roy, I’ve known him for a long time. I played with him at Celtic, he was my coach at Ireland.
“He’s got a lot of fans and he’s still held in high regard here. It’s not my job to comment on speculation, but he would give the fans a lift.”
McGeady was also asked about the return of Jermain Defoe.
He said: “It’s a massive coup to bring Jermain back. He still knows where the goal is and you can see the lift that the whole club has got from him coming in. He’s been really good around the place and he’ll give the players a big lift as well.”
Other names in the frame
Former Hull boss Grant McCann is also considered a strong early candidate to take over from Lee Johnson.
Former Black Cats boss Mick McCarthy and Neil Warnock have made clear that they would be willing to take the job until the end of the season.
More on Keane
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith explains his understanding of the Roy Keane situation.
Roy Keane - what we know
It emerged yesterday evening that Roy Keane is a candidate to become Sunderland’s next head coach.
The Echo understands there were tentative expressions of interest from Keane following Phil Parkinson’s departure from the club in late 2020, but talks did not progress.
Senior club sources insisted late on Wednesday that talks were ongoing with multiple candidates, and that no final decisions had been made.
Sunderland confirmed yesterday that Mike Dodds is leading an interim management team ahead of Saturday’s game against Doncaster Rovers.
Warnock’s Sunderland regret
Neil Warnock is believed to be interested in the vacant head coach’s role at Sunderland – and the former Middlesbrough boss has previously spoken about the time he nearly took charge at the Stadium of Light.
Warnock, 73, was offered the manager’s job on Wearside in 1992 while he was in charge of Notts County, but delayed his decision due to Sunderland’s FA Cup involvement.
Warnock said last year: “Probably my biggest regret, not Chelsea, I turned Chelsea down, it didn’t feel right Chelsea, the traffic, the motorway, working for Ken Bates, it didn’t feel right at that stage of my career.
“But I should have walked out at Notts County and gone to Sunderland. I just didn’t want to let the players down at Notts County, that’s probably my one disappointment.
“I like Bob Murray, I thought Sunderland was a fabulous club. My assistant Mick Jones was a mad Sunderland fan and that was probably the biggest regret I’ve had in my career not going there at the right time.”
Roy Keane on SAFC stint
Keane had a successful stint at the Stadium of Light in the mid-2000s as he steered the club away from Championship relegation danger before guiding Sunderland to an unlikely promotion back to the Premier League.
Survival was secured a season later and even though many fans would see his time on Wearside as a success, Keane told Gary Neville that he was still ‘agitated’ that he couldn’t deliver more:
“When I went into management, Sunderland were second bottom of the Championship but Sunderland was a great club for me
“So I go to Sunderland for example, we may as well start there. We get promoted, down to the players mind.
“The players done brilliant and I got good backing and good recruitment. We stay up in the Premier League.
“And I remember we stay up in the Premier League and I’m still kind of like I see managers now when they stay up and they get carried around the pitch.
“I remember in the dressing room and being a bit agitated that we could have done better. And the season we left we were averaging a point a game in the Premier League and we were in the quarter-final of the League Cup.”
Hello and welcome to today’s Sunderland AFC live blog.
It’s certainly never dull is it?
It emerged yesterday evening that Roy Keane is a candidate to become Sunderland’s next head coach, with Sunderland preparing to face Doncaster this weekend.
Stay tuned as we keep you up-to-date with the very latest Black Cats news as they look to appoint Lee Johnson’s successor.