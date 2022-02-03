Sunderland AFC next manager LIVE: Ex-Manchester United man Roy Keane linked with sensational return as Grant McCann 'set for talks'

Keane had a successful stint at the Stadium of Light in the mid-2000s as he steered the club away from Championship relegation danger before guiding Sunderland to an unlikely promotion back to the Premier League.

Survival was secured a season later and even though many fans would see his time on Wearside as a success, Keane told Gary Neville that he was still ‘agitated’ that he couldn’t deliver more:

“When I went into management, Sunderland were second bottom of the Championship but Sunderland was a great club for me

“So I go to Sunderland for example, we may as well start there. We get promoted, down to the players mind.

“The players done brilliant and I got good backing and good recruitment. We stay up in the Premier League.

“And I remember we stay up in the Premier League and I’m still kind of like I see managers now when they stay up and they get carried around the pitch.