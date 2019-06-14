Sunderland and Portsmouth are facing interest from Championship clubs to land £500,000-rated Plymouth Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo.

Plymouth Live are reporting that the Black Cats and League One rivals Pompey are both on the verge of agreeing a fee for the striker.

Both Sunderland Portsmouth had bids for the 26-year-old goalscorer rejected in the January transfer window.

Reaction from Sunderland fans has been positive but many believe the forward will opt to stay in the south – here’s what supporters said:

@Leech27Tom: “If we can get Shankland too then it's gives us great options up top. Be difficult bringing him up north Pompey have the edge because of that I think.”

@Squealer66: “Would prefer Shankland.”

@mickynapier: “Wyke, Grigg, Shankland & Ladapo will do for me”

@fffsssafc: “He’ll sign for Portsmouth closer to home”

@Parkersafc: “He'll go to Pompey over us.”

@brownh1989: “Was a decent player, and if that’s true a canny price.”

@gdfrank80: “Was impressed with him when we played down their place. Different to what we currently have.”