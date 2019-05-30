Will Grigg reflects on disappointing season and gives candid assessment of Sunderland's shortcomings

Will Grigg is determined to bounce back from a 'disappointing season' and help Sunderland rectify their League One failure next campaign.

Grigg struggled for regular football in the first half of the season at Wigan Athletic and after a January move to Sunderland, found himself out of the starting XI towards the end of the campaign.

His progress on Wearside was at one stage curtailed by an ankle injury but he did struggle for form, scoring four goals.

Sunderland's play-off involvement means they will have a short break and the 27-year-old is eager to make amends when the squad return.

"There's disappointment and everyone will have their time to get their heads round it, get the emotions out the way," Grigg said.

"We'll back in probably four weeks and it'll be back to business, trying to rectify and put everything right.

"For me personally, [it will be about] get a good pre-season and hit the ground running.

"This is the first time I've fallen short in this league, it's been a disappointing season for myself and I want to make sure it doesn't happen again next season."

Grigg gave a candid assessment of the defeat to Charlton and admits that the squad have simply not been good enough to win promotion over the course of the season.

"We're not a bad side but we're not an great side" he said.

"We've done alright but it's just those little bits here and there, that little bit of quality in the final third or shutting up shop at the back. It's just been the story of the season.

"To be fair to Charlton, they're one of the best sides I've faced this season.

"We dominated the first 30 minutes but they've probably taken control and put more pressure on us than we did them.

"We had a bit of posession but not really in the areas we wanted to," he added.

"A lot of it was in front of them, we didn't cause too many problems. It was a big occasion and to be fair to them they started with a three and defended well.

"Like I say, early on, we played really well but we let them get a foothold in the game.

"They passed it better and created more chances, they probably feel they got their reward.

"It wasn't our best performance but at the end of the day, we haven't been good enough over the season to get ourselves promoted, it's as simple as that."

Grigg admitted that too many draws had been key.

"Too many draws, too many leads lost, not enough clean sheets, I'm sure people will say not enough goals scored as well," he said.

"It's one of those things, you lose as a team, you have to defend from the front, it's not about pointing fingers at strikers or defenders. We haven't been good enough as a squad."

The striker thanked fans for their supported this season and urged them to stick with the side next season.

"Stick with us," he said.

"Thanks for everything this season. The fans turning up every week makes a massive difference and gives us a massive boost, were going to need to that next season as well.

"It's going to be a bit of a break for everyone now, all we can say is thanks and sorry."