Sunderland will be making the trip to Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s Stadium next season – after the Championship side announced a groundshare agreement with Coventry City.

The Sky Blues have confirmed their move to Birmingham today after being unable to strike an agreement to remain at the Ricoh Arena.

Rugby Union side Wasps currently own the stadium, which was opened in 2005 at a cost of £113million.

But Coventry’s time at the stadium has been fraught with complication, and they have previously been forced to play home games at Northampton Town’s Sixfields Stadium due to various disputes.

This season, it is believed that Coventry’s ownership – the Sisu group – felt that the final offer put forward by Wasps to extend the tenancy was ‘undeliverable’ and has forced them to move elsewhere.

And it has now been confirmed that the Sky Blues will be temporarily relocating to St Andrew’s for the 2019/20 season with a deadline to confirm their stadium arrangements having now passed.

In a statement, Coventry City said: “To ensure we fulfil our home fixtures and therefore retain our place in the EFL, CCFC will be groundsharing next season.

“We know full well that this is a very sad day for Coventry City Football Club, the City of Coventry, Coventrians and most importantly Sky Blues supporters.

“We are incredibly disappointed and extremely frustrated that continuing differences between our owners SISU and Wasps, and also Coventry City Council, could not be set aside to allow for a deal to play the Club’s home games at the Ricoh Arena.”