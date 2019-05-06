Why Sunderland's fifth place finish could be bad news ahead of their play-off clash with Portsmouth
Sunderland head into their League One play-off campaign on the back of a fifth place finish - and the history books suggest that could be bad news.
We've trawled through the history books to see where the last 20 League One play-off winners have finished in the regular season, and it won't make happy reading for Sunderland fans ahead of their clash with Portsmouth.Scroll down and click through the pages to see how often a team finishing in fifth have gone on to win the play-offs: