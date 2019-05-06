Why Sunderland's fifth place finish could be bad news ahead of their play-off clash with Portsmouth

We've trawled through the history books to see where the last 20 League One play-off winners have finished in the regular season, and it won't make happy reading for Sunderland fans ahead of their clash with Portsmouth.Scroll down and click through the pages to see how often a team finishing in fifth have gone on to win the play-offs:

1. 1998/99 Play-off winners: Manchester City (finished 3rd) Getty Buy a Photo

2. 1999/2000 Play-off winners: Gillingham (finished 3rd) Getty Buy a Photo

3. 2000/01 Play-off winners: Walsall (finished 4th) Getty Buy a Photo

4. 2001/02 Play-off winners: Stoke City (finished 5th) Getty Buy a Photo

View more