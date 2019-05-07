'Who's Jack Ross?': Ex-Liverpool defender's surprising Sunderland quip

Ex-Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher seemingly doesn't know who Jack Ross is.

Ross took charge of Sunderland in May last year and has since guided the club into the League One playoffs as they look to earn promotion at the first attempt.

However, with just one win in seven, the 42-year-old has come under pressure in recent weeks after the Black Cats fell away from the top two, despite destiny often in their own hands.

Sunderland have been forced to accept a fifth placed finish and hope they can overcome Portsmouth in the playoff semi-final to set up a Wembley final with either Charlton or Doncaster.

With opinions split on Wearside at the moment,presenter Dave Jones, a fan of the Black Cats, wanted to seek Carragher's verdict on Ross.

In a live Instagram video, where Carragher took part in a Q and A session, Jones asked whether the Scotsman should be sacked.

"Who’s Jack Ross?," replied the former England defender replied.

Jones laughed, possibly in disbelief as he said: "Who's Jack Ross! The Sunderland manager."

"Oh, I liked Sunderland ‘Till I Die’," Carragher responsed.

We're unsure if he was serious, although judging by the video, we think he was...