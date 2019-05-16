Who is Mark Campbell - The American stockbroker who wants to invest in Sunderland and install ex-Celtic chief as director of football?

Have your say

Reports emerged on Wednesday of American businessman Mark Campbell leading a consortium who are interested in investing in Sunderland.

According to the Scottish media, he is leading a consortium looking to buy into Sunderland and take over Scottish side Falkirk

Sunderland are interesting investors.

We take a look at the stockbroker and what we know about the potential takeover so far.

Who is Mark Campbell?

He is the lead man on a consortium that is looking invest in Sunderland.

Campbell has also been linked with Scottish side Falkirk, who have recently been relegated to the third tier for the first time since 1980.

What's his background?

The details of Campbell are still vague.

However, he is a US stockbroker with no known previous in football.

Consortium details?

Campbell is heading a New York-based consortium with wealthy investors.

The group have links to Asia with the money behind the takeover believed to come from the Far East.

Any connections?

It is believed that the group want to install John Park as the club's director of football.

Earlier in the week the Daily Mail reported that he was primed to sign a five-year deal with Sunderland to take on the role.

Park is highly-rated having operated as the chief scout at Celtic, overseeing the recruitment of Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and Ki Sung-yueng for the Scottish champions.

Celtic were keen to bring him back to Parkhead but have been thwarted in their attempts.

Park has apparently been doing consultancy work for Maccabi Haifa and Vancouver Whitecaps since leaving the Hoops.

What might it mean for Sunderland?

Stewart Donald owns 74 per cent of the club but has made it clear he is keen for outside investment as the club look to return to the Premier League.

The owner has intimated that he will be at the club, in some way, shape or form, next season but it could be in a reduced capacity.

The news should come as no surprise to fans with Donald having spoken with other potential investors.

In addition to Donald, Juan Sartori owns 20% and Charlie Methven 6%.

Should Sunderland fans be wary?

Supporters are always right to question a takeover, especially after they have been stung before.

However, with information limited as of yet it should be a case of wait and see, while hoping for the best.

Where do Falkirk fit into it?

The Scottish club are undergoing an overhaul. Their chairwoman has stepped down and a shareholder is set to quit in July.

The Bairns are at a low ebb and would welcome investment.

It is thought that Falkirk, who shut their successful academy recently, would act as a feeder club for Sunderland if both clubs were taken over by the consortium.