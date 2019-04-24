Where the last 20 League One play-off final winners have finished - it could be good news for Sunderland

Sunderland will be hoping to seal a third or fourth place finish if they can't climb into the top two, and that could prove to be a good omen should they be forced to enter the play-offs. Scroll down and click through the pages to see where each of the last 20 League One play-off winners have finished - and why it could be good news for Sunderland if they can seal a top four finish:

1. 2017/18 Rotherham United (finished 4th) Getty Buy a Photo

2. 2016/17 Millwall (finished 6th) Getty Buy a Photo

3. 2015/16 Barnsley (finished 6th) Getty Buy a Photo

4. 2014/15 Preston North End (finished 3rd) Getty Buy a Photo

View more