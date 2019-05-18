Where are they now? The Sunderland side that suffered a heart-breaking defeat to Charlton in the 1998 play-off final
With Sunderland and Charlton set to face off in the League One play-off final next week, talk has naturally turned to their previous meeting in the end of season lottery.
With a place in the Premier League up for grabs, Sunderland faced-off against Charlton in the First Division play-off final at the twin towers back in 1998. A thrilling 4-4 draw after extra time took the final to penalties where Michael Gray's missed spot kick meant that Sunderland made the journey back to the North East empty handed. It remains one of the most memorable play-off games of all time, and we take a look at where Peter Reid's starting line-up are now. Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:
1. GK: Lionel Perez
The flamboyant Frenchman left Sunderland after the play-off final for Newcastle United. After retirement, he spent time as Stevenage's goalkeeping coach before dropping out of football.