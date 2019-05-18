Where are they now? The Sunderland side that faced Charlton in 1998

Where are they now? The Sunderland side that suffered a heart-breaking defeat to Charlton in the 1998 play-off final

With Sunderland and Charlton set to face off in the League One play-off final next week, talk has naturally turned to their previous meeting in the end of season lottery.

With a place in the Premier League up for grabs, Sunderland faced-off against Charlton in the First Division play-off final at the twin towers back in 1998. A thrilling 4-4 draw after extra time took the final to penalties where Michael Gray's missed spot kick meant that Sunderland made the journey back to the North East empty handed. It remains one of the most memorable play-off games of all time, and we take a look at where Peter Reid's starting line-up are now. Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:

The flamboyant Frenchman left Sunderland after the play-off final for Newcastle United. After retirement, he spent time as Stevenage's goalkeeping coach before dropping out of football.

1. GK: Lionel Perez

The flamboyant Frenchman left Sunderland after the play-off final for Newcastle United. After retirement, he spent time as Stevenage's goalkeeping coach before dropping out of football.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The former Black Cat has built up a strong reputation in the coaching community. He is now assistant manager at Blyth Spartans and Head Coach at the East Durham College football academy.

2. DEF: Darren Holloway

The former Black Cat has built up a strong reputation in the coaching community. He is now assistant manager at Blyth Spartans and Head Coach at the East Durham College football academy.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Gray retired from professional football in 2010 following spells at Leeds, Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday. He now works for TalkSport and various other media outlets as a pundit.

3. DEF: Michael Gray

Gray retired from professional football in 2010 following spells at Leeds, Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday. He now works for TalkSport and various other media outlets as a pundit.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
From tough tackles to gentle brushstrokes, the no-nonsense centre back has taken an interest in art and painting since retirement and held his first exhibition in 2015.

4. DEF: Jody Craddock

From tough tackles to gentle brushstrokes, the no-nonsense centre back has taken an interest in art and painting since retirement and held his first exhibition in 2015.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4