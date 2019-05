Have your say

Sunderland have sealed a second trip to Wembley - and celebrated success at Portsmouth with their fans.

A 0-0 draw at Fratton Park sealed a return to the national stadium for the Black Cats, as they won the two-legged affair 1-0 thanks to Chris Maguire's strike at the Stadium of Light.

And after their date at Wembley was confirmed, fans serenaded their players with some rousing chants.

Watch the video above to see the stunning scenes from among the travelling support!