"We're already old and slow in midfield": Fans react as Stewart Downing linked to former club Sunderland

Sunderland have been linked with former loan winger and ex-Middlesbrough star Stewart Downing after the 34-year-old's contract expired.

Downing, a 35-time England international, spent a revolutionary one-month loan at the Stadium of Light in 2003, scoring three Championship goals in seven appearances for Mick McCarthy's side.

Having bagged as many on Wearside as Middlesbrough's top scorer Szilárd Németh had managed all season, Downing was recalled to Teeside due to an injury to Juninho.

The tricky winger moved on to Martin O'Neill's Aston Villa in 2009 and then enjoyed spells with Liverpool in 2011 and West Ham in 2013, racking up 408 appearances, netting 37 goals and contributing 59 assists in a stellar Premier League career.

The Middlesbrough-born forward then re-joined his hometown club in 2015, helping his side back to the Premier League for the 2016-17 season, Boro were eventually relegated and have spent the past two campaigns in the Championship.

Downing's release last week has prompted speculation that the Black Cats will potentially look to bring the 2012 League Cup winner back to Sunderland as manager Jack Ross looks to to gain promotion from League One.

Reaction amongst Sunderland fans has been mixed, with many supporters not in favour of the move due to Downing's age.

Here's how you reacted:

@SteveP1986: "If he can be within our pay structure yes"

@Alexbcampbell2: "We need pace and youth...but would also wait to see what happens to Catts..."

@tmalbrghtn: "Nope. Need to be looking at younger, faster, stronger players."

@Buntingfootball: "Not now , getting past if could be very good in league one but would rather see a young fresh face in and surely his wage would be of a high demand. Not for me."

@tongey93: "Wrong direction I think. He'd probably do a decent job, but would rather we went for someone who could be here long term and is able to grow with us, if we move up the divisions"

@richy_choc: "No thanks.. coming up to 35 years old.. lets look forward"

@SR19__ 1h1: "Good player but we need more pace on the wing and in full back areas and some more physicality/height through the spine. So for me I think I'd be giving that one a miss"

@WERGHJIGgJ: "If he would accept being a bench player, then yes, as a central playmaker. Can’t have him out wide but his vision and leadership would help finishing teams off in tight games."

@theboovont: "No we're already old and slow in midfield. Additionally if this is the type of play Ross is looking at shows he hasn't learnt a thing."

@KingstonSi: "He's past his best. What we need is a young good team. We already have seniors like Leadbitter, Catts etc so need to develop a team for now and the future."

@AidanGSport: "Old and past it, exact opposite of what we need."

@JohnSAFCangus: "Would rather have Maddison from Peterborough - and Tom Eaves."

@lee_wheatley: "No, would rather we went for the young up and coming player rather than another one approaching his mid thirties"