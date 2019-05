Have your say

Sunderland will be returning to Wembley later this month - and here's how the fans reacted to the full-time whistle at Portsmouth.

After a hard-fought clash at Fratton Park, the Black Cats saw out a nervy final few minutes to secure a return to the national stadium.

The stunning full-time scenes among Sunderland fans at Portsmouth

And our photographer, Frank Reid, captured a stunning video of the scenes that followed the referee's whistle.

Watch the reaction from the Sunderland fans in the video above.