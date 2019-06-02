WATCH: Ex-Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson's emotional exchange with his father Brian after Liverpool's Champions League triumph

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson shared an emotional exchange with his father Brian on Saturday night, after guiding the Reds to Champions League glory.

The former Sunderland midfielder led Jurgen Klopp's side to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid - courtesy of goals from Mo Salah and Divock Origi.

After the game, Henderson went over to his father, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2013, to give him a massive hug at the side of the pitch.

While receiving treatment over the last few years, Henderson's father had asked his son not to see him.

The midfielder, who joined Sunderland's academy at the age of eight, signed for Liverpool in 2011 after making his Premier League debut with the Black Cats.

And Sunderland fans were quick to praise their former midfielder last night, as the 28-year-old became Liverpool's sixth captain to lift the Champions League trophy.

When asked if he was the proudest man in the world after the game, Brian Henderson told Optus Sport: "Absolutely. I didn't expect it the way the game was going. I thought it was going into extra time because they all looked dead on their feet.

"But they came through and I'm just so proud - unbelievably proud.

"I took him to see the Champions League final when he was ten in Manchester between AC Milan and Juventus and he said to me as they came out, 'Dad, I'm going to play there one day'.

"He's not only done it once, but twice now and now he's won it as well and we're absolutely delighted for him.

"If he hadn't lifted that trophy today it could have given him a bad, bad summer. But he can go and enjoy his summer now. He'll have a rest, spend time with his children."