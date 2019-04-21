Watch as Josh Maja scores his first goal since leaving Sunderland for Ligue 1

Josh Maja scores his first goal since leaving Sunderland for Bordeaux on Saturday night.

It was a classic poacher's goal, Maja making a fine run into the six-yard box before turning a low cross home.

In doing so he became the first Englishman to score in Ligue 1 since Joe Cole in 2012 during a spell at Lille.

But it was a night of mixed news for the 20-year-old, who had to be taken off at half-time due to a knee injury.

His Bordeaux side went on to lose 2-1 to Nimes.

Bordeaux boss Paulo Sousa praised Maja after the game but admitted the extent of the injury he suffered was at this stage unknown.

"He had something on his knee, but I think we need a few days to know what's going on, it's our medical staff who will give the information," Sousa said.

"He brought energy, with the ball he already interacts well with the players close to him and they all communicate well, but without the ball he has to know better what to do.

"It was a true striker's movement, as he likes a lot, I hope his injury is nothing serious."

It has been a mixed start to life in France for Maja, who was making just his fourth start and seventh appearance against Nimes.

Speaking recently, the youngster insisted he had no concerns about that and expected to get an opportunity under former Swansea and QPR boss Sousa.

"I'm in no hurry, I'm not worried," Maja said.

"I am still in the process of adapting. I work every day, constantly trying to progress. When my chance comes, I will know how to seize it.

"I've integrated well. it was quite difficult to get used to the new language and lifestyle, but people at the club did everything to make things easier for me.

"My french is improving. I take classes every week and my level is improving.

"The technical level is higher here, we must pay more attention to details," he added.

"The pace is slower, but there is more construction, with players understanding the game.

"That's great because I want to progress on both technical and tactical aspects.

"I felt [Bordeaux] it was the best opportunity for me to have time in the first team and to progress. It was really a higher step up to me compared to League One."