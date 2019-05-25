Watch as Jack Ross' Sunderland squad receive a heroes welcome as they arrive at Kings Cross ahead of play-off final

Have your say

Jack Ross and his Sunderland squad have arrived in London ahead of the League One play-off final - and have received a heroes welcome.

The Black Cats arrived at Kings Cross station via train, having left Durham earlier today ahead of tomorrow's big game at Wembley.

And a number of fans welcomed the side to the capital, serenading them as they exited the train and boarded their team coach.

Fans aired a number of popular chants, praising terrace favourites such as Luke O'Nien as they arrived in London.

Ross' squad will stay around London this evening before travelling to Wembley tomorrow ahead of their clash with Charlton Athletic.

A similar welcome will no doubt await the Wearsiders when they take to the Wembley field tomorrow, with over 33,000 supporters set to make the journey to cheer on the side.

Watch the video above to see Ross and his side receive a heroes welcome in London.

