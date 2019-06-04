Wage bill slashed, player sales and parachute payments: Sunderland AFC's 2017-18 accounts under microscope in incredible detail

Sunderland AFC recently released their latest set of accounts for the 2017-18 season, the final set of accounts under the ownership of Ellis Short.

And respected football website Swiss Ramble have now produced an in-depth look at the accounts. As previously revealed they show that former chief executive Martin Bain received a £1million-plus pay-off when he left the Stadium of Light plus relegation from the Premier League left a £46million-plus TV revenue black hole in the club’s finances. Scroll down for the full detail from the accounts.