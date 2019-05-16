'Vile behaviour!': Sunderland fans react as Portsmouth fan appears to KICK Luke O'Nien and berates Lee Cattermole

Sunderland fans have reacted furiously to an incident at Portsmouth
Sunderland fans have reacted furiously after a Portsmouth fan appeared to KICK defender Luke O'Nien.

The incident, which was captured by the Sky Sports cameras during the League One play-off semi-final, saw the supporter ultimately ejected from the ground.

O'Nien had tumbled into the crowd, with the supporter then appearing to kick the Sunderland man before engaging in a verbal exchange with Lee Cattermole.

And supporters of the Black Cats were quick to air their views on the incident - here's what they were saying:

@timdavison7 said: "Shocking behaviour- no place for muppets like this!!"

Ex-Sunderland striker @SleevesElliott added: "A couple of fine specimens trying to get a couple of sly digs in on O’Nien."

@daveboneherron commented: "Absolutely disgusting. Camera caught them in the act and I hope @officialpompey and @EFL do something about it"

@coffeegoblin posted: "O’Nien showed his class by getting up and getting on with it."

@1973mackem tweeted: "Absolute disgrace #pompey fans @LukeONien rises above it for #safc"

@JadeReid90 added: "Vile behaviour! It’s the minority like those that tarnish the rest the fans! Haway Sunderland!"