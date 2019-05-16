'Vile behaviour!': Sunderland fans react as Portsmouth fan appears to KICK Luke O'Nien and berates Lee Cattermole

Have your say

Sunderland fans have reacted furiously after a Portsmouth fan appeared to KICK defender Luke O'Nien.

The incident, which was captured by the Sky Sports cameras during the League One play-off semi-final, saw the supporter ultimately ejected from the ground.

O'Nien had tumbled into the crowd, with the supporter then appearing to kick the Sunderland man before engaging in a verbal exchange with Lee Cattermole.

And supporters of the Black Cats were quick to air their views on the incident - here's what they were saying:

@timdavison7 said: "Shocking behaviour- no place for muppets like this!!"

Ex-Sunderland striker @SleevesElliott added: "A couple of fine specimens trying to get a couple of sly digs in on O’Nien."

@daveboneherron commented: "Absolutely disgusting. Camera caught them in the act and I hope @officialpompey and @EFL do something about it"

@coffeegoblin posted: "O’Nien showed his class by getting up and getting on with it."

@1973mackem tweeted: "Absolute disgrace #pompey fans @LukeONien rises above it for #safc"

@JadeReid90 added: "Vile behaviour! It’s the minority like those that tarnish the rest the fans! Haway Sunderland!"