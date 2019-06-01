Tony Gillan: I have rather enjoyed League One but that doesn’t mean the novelty isn’t wearing off

Well at least it wasn’t penalties.

That miniscule consolation represents the totality of good news from Sunderland’s latest trip to Wembley. It was a limp performance and they lost fair and square to a side that didn’t play particularly well either.

What’s worse is that we now have to endure nincompoops, gibbering about curses, hoodoos and how they “knew” what would happen.

The irony of Charlton Athletic doing to Sunderland in the 49th game precisely what Sunderland did to Charlton in the first, hasn’t gone unnoticed.

I have nothing cleverer or more profound to say than; oh well that’s life, deal with it. However, now is as good a time as any to even-handedly examine what went wrong. Not on Sunday, a

one-off fixture renowned for its unpredictability, but before that.

There was some bad luck with injuries to key players. But every club has injuries, so let’s not harp on about that.

Also unhelpful was a fixture backlog created by international games, bad weather and the Checkatrade trophy. Then there was some appalling refereeing to contend with too. All valid

points.

But let’s just say it. Sunderland weren’t good enough.

Despite some frightful guff about what they ought to have done because they are the biggest club in the league; it simply doesn’t work like that.

Luton Town and Barnsley had better players. Charlton probably did too and Portsmouth were on a par.

Jack Ross did well last summer. He barely had a squad when he took over and had to virtually forage one. The iniquities and incompetence of recent years continue to affect SAFC.

But the January transfer window was not good. After beating Blackpool on New Year’s Day, Sunderland were third with games in hand and in a position to attract better players.

It didn’t really happen. In came loanees Jimmy Dunne, Kazahiah Sterling and Lewis Morgan who all disappointed (in fairness Sterling wasn’t given much of a chance).

Grant Leadbitter was a shrewd acquisition. But Will Grigg, bought with the money received for Josh Maja, has been injury-prone and has so far only impressed in glimpses.

Priorities for this summer should be better centre-backs and more creativity. Sunderland’s only two current players to offer anything beyond the ordinary are Aiden McGeady and Chris

Maguire. Both have also been injury-prone and are the wrong side of 30.

But the main recommendation must surely be to play with considerably more elan and derring-do.

It wasn’t defeats that kept Sunderland down. There were only five of them, the last two of which were in dead rubbers. It was draws: 19 of them, of which nine came after taking the lead.

In 2019-20, the immediate priority after scoring a goal should be to score another, because failure to retain a one-goal lead was ultimately what did for them.

I don’t think any opposition trailing by two or more to Sunderland in this league could come back.

Easy to say, but I genuinely believe it.

Those, along with taking the Checkatrade less seriously next time, are my suggestions. Your own are equally valid. In the meantime all anyone can do is breathe deeply, dust themselves

down, learn from mistakes and come back stronger.

I have rather enjoyed League One.

That doesn’t mean the novelty isn’t wearing off.