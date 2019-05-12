This is how Sunderland could get Alim Ozturk's play-off ban overturned ahead of Portsmouth trip

Sunderland are set to launch an appeal against Alim Ozturk's dismissal against Portsmouth - but what does the process entail?

Jack Ross confirmed in the aftermath of the 1-0 win that the Black Cats would be appealing the decision, after the defender was given his marching orders in the second half.

Ozturk looked to have won possession from Gareth Evans, but was shown a straight red card after referee Andy Woolmer believed he was denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

Speaking on the incident, Ross said: "The touch has taken the player towards the side of the box and having watched it again I’d be of the same opinion.

“We will appeal it on that basis. I don’t think it was clear and obvious."

As it stands, Ozturk looks set to serve a one-game ban, although a successful appeal would eradicate that suspension.

But what happens when a club tries to appeal a red card? We take a look at the process:

When do clubs need to appeal a red card by?

Clubs generally have until 1pm on the first working day following the game in which the red card was given to appeal the decision.

However, given Sunderland have the second leg of their play-off tie coming up in quick succession, it is likely that they may have to submit their appeal earlier.

The Black Cats will also have to pay for the appeal, and will not receive the sum back should they be unsuccessful.

Can Sunderland submit any evidence?

Yes. Sunderland can submit written evidence and a copy of the incident on the DVD.

As seen earlier this season, footage from production company Fulwell 73 - filming 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' - can be submitted alongside general match footage should their angles prove helpful.

However, neither Ozturk nor the referee can attend the meeting to give evidence in person.

Who makes the decision on whether to overturn the red card?

The appeal against the red card is heard by an Independent Regulatory Commission - a panel put together by the FA to decide on such matters.

Generally, the panel is comprised of three individuals who are not affiliated with the FA who assess the footage and written evidence before deciding whether a suspension is fair given the incident.

What do they consider when making a decision?

The commission have to see that there was an 'obvious error' in order to overturn the ban.

This means there must be a glaringly obvious mistake from the official for the ban to be overturned.

They aren't debating whether or not they feel the decision is harsh, they are merely looking for a clear error which should result in the ban being overturned.

Naturally, this sets a high precedent and is why many appeals are unsuccessful.

Can the ban be extended?

Yes - should the commission uphold the ban they can add matches on to the suspension at their discretion.

This is rarely seen, however.

When will a decision be made?

The commission tend to meet on a Thursday but, given the quick turnaround in fixtures for Sunderland, it is expected their appeal will be fast-tracked.

Therefore, it is likely that the commission will meet tomorrow (Monday) so that a decision can be made before the trip to Portsmouth on Thursday.