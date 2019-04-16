The two key injury doubts facing Doncaster Rovers - and the Liverpool loanee back in form ahead of Sunderland clash

Doncaster Rovers could be without two key players for their visit to Sunderland on Friday evening - but have been boosted by the return of a star performer.

Rovers, who currently occupy the final play-off place in League One, look set to be without centre back Tom Anderson and influential midfielder Ben Whiteman for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Neither are expected to train during the early part of the week, with manager Grant McCann admitting the pair are both doubtful to feature on Wearside.

A calf strain ruled Anderson out of Rovers’ 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, while former Sheffield United midfielder Whiteman is yet to return to training following damage to his ankle ligaments.

McCann is hopeful that the pair may return to training later this week, but whether they are available for Friday’s televised clash remains to be seen.

Doncaster will, however, be able to call upon the services of Liverpool loanee Herbie Kane after he made a speedy recovery from injury.

The 20-year-old was forced to spend a month on the sidelines with a groin injury - which had threatened to end his season altogether - but he returned to play a starring role in the victory over Argyle.

And McCann is delighted to see the ‘special’ player back in form ahead of the trip to Wearside.

“The boy’s special. I’ve said that before and I’ll say it again,” said the Doncaster boss, speaking to the Doncaster Free Press.

“He’s a special talent and he’s going to have some career.

“He’s so calm, he sees things, he sees pictures quickly, he’s on the front foot, the energy he plays at, the aggression he’s got for a young boy.

“He calmed everything down when things got a little bit stop-start. He put his foot on it and got us a pass.

“I thought it was a very good performance from him considering he hasn’t played for about three or four weeks.”

Top scorer John Marquis, who was linked with a move to Sunderland in the January transfer window, could also hand Rovers a boost ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light.

The striker missed the visit of Plymouth after suffering concussion in Rovers’ previous game against Bradford City.

But having observed FA concussion protocols, Marquis is expected to return to training this week ahead of a possible return to the side against the Black Cats.