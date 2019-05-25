The team Sunderland fans want to start against Charlton with TWO changes from Portsmouth trip

Sunderland face Charlton in the League One play-off final this weekend - but who should start for the Black Cats?

Earlier this week, the Echo ran a series of polls asking who should start at Wembley Stadium, scroll down and flick through our gallery to see the results:

Sunderland's undisputed number one.

O'Nien has been Sunderland's regular right-back in the second half of the season and won 95 per cent of the votes.

A total of 77 per cent voted for Ozturk as their first-choice centre-back. The Turkish defender has started Sunderland's last seven games.

Overall, 69 per cent voted for Flanagan to keep his place, either as first or second-choice centre-back.

A huge 95 per cent voted for Oviedo to start at left-back, ahead of Denver Hume and Reece James.

Sunderland have plenty of options in the middle of the park, but 75 per cent voted for Cattermole as their first-choice central midfielder.

After missing the first leg against Portsmouth, Leadbitter returned for the away fixture and impressed at Fratton Park.

A significant 64 per cent voted for Morgan to start on the right, ahead of Lynden Gooch and George Honeyman.

Despite his lack of match fitness, 94 per cent said they'd start the Republic of Ireland international if fit.