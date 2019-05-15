The team Sunderland fans want Jack Ross to name at Portsmouth with TWO changes from first leg win
Sunderland boss Jack Ross has some big decisions to make ahead of Thursday's huge clash at Portsmouth - but who should start for the Black Cats?
Earlier this week the Echo ran a series of polls on Twitter asking fans who should make the starting XI at Fratton Park. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see the team they selected.
1. GK: Jon McLaughlin
The Black Cats shot-stopper started every league game this campaign.
2. RB: Luke O'Nien
A total of 84 per cent voted for O'Nien to start at right-back.
3. CB: Alim Ozturk
A convincing 78 per cent voted for Ozturk as their first-choice centre-back.
4. CB: Tom Flanagan
After four starts in a row for the defender, 53 per cent of fans voted to keep Flanagan in the side.
