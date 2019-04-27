The team Sunderland fans want Jack Ross to name against Portsmouth - with TWO changes from Peterborough
Sunderland manager Jack Ross faces some selection dilemmas for the crunch clash with Portsmouth - and fans have offered their verdict on who should start for the Black Cats.
In a series of polls on our @sunechosafc Twitter account, we asked supporters what team they would name for the all-important game at the Stadium of Light - and fans indicated that they would make TWO changes from the side that drew with Peterborough on Easter Monday. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team Sunderland fans want to be named against Portsmouth:
1. GK: Jon McLaughlin
No debate needed here - the Scot is Sunderland's undisputed number one and will start between the sticks against Portsmouth.