The team Sunderland fans want Jack Ross to name against Portsmouth - with TWO changes from Peterborough

In a series of polls on our @sunechosafc Twitter account, we asked supporters what team they would name for the all-important game at the Stadium of Light - and fans indicated that they would make TWO changes from the side that drew with Peterborough on Easter Monday.

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin No debate needed here - the Scot is Sunderland's undisputed number one and will start between the sticks against Portsmouth.

2. RB: Luke O'Nien Despite Adam Matthews' return to training this week, 73% of supporters indicated they wanted O'Nien to continue at right-back against Pompey.

3. CB: Jimmy Dunne Over half of Sunderland fans want Dunne to continue at centre back, after impressing in his two outings over the Easter weekend.

4. CB: Alim Ozturk And supporters want to see Dunne allowed to continue his partnership with Alim Ozturk - with the duo having only conceded once in their two games since being recalled to the side.

