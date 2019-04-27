Sunderland fans want Jack Ross to name this line-up against Portsmouth

The team Sunderland fans want Jack Ross to name against Portsmouth - with TWO changes from Peterborough

Sunderland manager Jack Ross faces some selection dilemmas for the crunch clash with Portsmouth - and fans have offered their verdict on who should start for the Black Cats.

In a series of polls on our @sunechosafc Twitter account, we asked supporters what team they would name for the all-important game at the Stadium of Light - and fans indicated that they would make TWO changes from the side that drew with Peterborough on Easter Monday. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team Sunderland fans want to be named against Portsmouth:

No debate needed here - the Scot is Sunderland's undisputed number one and will start between the sticks against Portsmouth.

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

Despite Adam Matthews' return to training this week, 73% of supporters indicated they wanted O'Nien to continue at right-back against Pompey.

2. RB: Luke O'Nien

Over half of Sunderland fans want Dunne to continue at centre back, after impressing in his two outings over the Easter weekend.

3. CB: Jimmy Dunne

And supporters want to see Dunne allowed to continue his partnership with Alim Ozturk - with the duo having only conceded once in their two games since being recalled to the side.

4. CB: Alim Ozturk

