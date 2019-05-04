The Sunderland team fans want Jack Ross to name at Southend United - with FIVE changes from Fleetwood

Sunderland travel to Southend United in their final regular fixture of the League One season - with the play-offs now on the horizon.
And with at least two more important fixtures still to play, Jack Ross will have some tough decisions to make when it comes to naming his side at Roots Hall. While the temptation may be there to rest some players, Ross will be keen to secure a vital three points which is likely to affect who the Black Cats will face in the play-offs. Sunderland fans have now offered their take on what team should be named against the Shrimpers - with FIVE changes from the defeat to Fleetwood Town. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team Sunderland fans would pick at Southend: