The Sunderland team fans want Jack Ross to name at Southend United - with FIVE changes from Fleetwood

Sunderland travel to Southend United in their final regular fixture of the League One season - with the play-offs now on the horizon.

And with at least two more important fixtures still to play, Jack Ross will have some tough decisions to make when it comes to naming his side at Roots Hall. While the temptation may be there to rest some players, Ross will be keen to secure a vital three points which is likely to affect who the Black Cats will face in the play-offs. Sunderland fans have now offered their take on what team should be named against the Shrimpers - with FIVE changes from the defeat to Fleetwood Town. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team Sunderland fans would pick at Southend:

There will be no surprises between the sticks, where the virtually ever-present McLaughlin has been a hallmark of consistency throughout the campaign.

While Luke O'Nien has made the right-back spot his own in recent months, 52% of supporters voted for a recall for Matthews at Roots Hall.

Sunderland fans have also called for a change on the other side of the back four, with 55% indicating that they would like to see Hume given an opportunity to shine.

The Turk's resurgence has been one of the most pleasing aspects of recent weeks, and 65% of Sunderland fans have backed him to start again at Southend United.

Tom Flanagan started alongside Ozturk at Fleetwood on Tuesday evening, but 41% of fans want Burnley loanee Dunne to be recalled against Southend.

Having found the net at Highbury in midweek, 56% of supporters have backed Cattermole to start once more against Southend.

Ross has no shortage of options in midfield, but Sunderland fans have called for McGeouch to start - with the Scot narrowly pipping Grant Leadbitter in our vote.

Impressive in recent weeks, the Celtic loanee has been backed by 59% of supporters to start at Southend.

With Aiden McGeady set to miss out through injury, Sunderland fans believe that Gooch should retain his place in the side.